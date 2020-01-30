University of Iowa
Madeline Lindquist, of Marshall, was named to the 2019 fall semester Dean’s List at the University of Iowa. Lindquist is majoring in finance in the university’s Tippie College of Business. Students named to the list must achieve a minimum 3.5 GPA on 12 semester hours.
North Dakota State University
Autumn Ogden, of Marshall, was named to the North Dakota State University’s 2019 fall semester Dean’s List. To receive the recognition, students must earn at least a 3.5 GPA and be enrolled in at least 12 credits.
College of
William & Mary
George Anderson, of Marshall, was named to the 2019 fall Dean’s List at the College of William & Mary, located in Williamsburg, Virginia. In order to achieve Dean’s List status, a full-time student must take at least 12 credit hours and earn a minimum 3.6 quality point average during the semester.
UW-Stout
The following local students were named to the fall 2019 Dean’s List at the University of Wisconsin-Stout, located in Menomonie. Formerly known as the Chancellor’s Award, students named to the list must have at least a 3.5 GPA. Marshall students receiving the honor were freshman Jade Krol, studying psychology, sophomores Konner Hellenbrand and Matthew Lutz, both studying construction; and senior Alisha JaDoul, studying psychology.
Wisconsin Lutheran College
A pair of Waterloo residents who graduated from Lakeside Lutheran High School were named to Wisconsin Lutheran College’s fall 2019 Dean’s List. Kayla Grundman is a junior at the school and Ashley Kohls is a senior. To be named to the list, students must have a 3.6 or better GPA.
