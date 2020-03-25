Voters in the Marshall School District will have the chance to determine who of four school board candidates will serve in the pair seats up for election. Newcomers Staci Abrahamson, Eric Armstrong, Eli Bauer and Justin Rodriguez are looking to represent the community as members of the board.
Each candidate was asked to respond to a series of questions along with supplying brief biographical information. Due to space constraints, not all questions and responses were able to print in the print edition of The Courier. For two additional questions and responses, visit www.courierenews.com. Bauer did not respond to the Courier’s questions by the deadline.
The Marshall School Board election will occur Tuesday, April 7.
Q: What two skills or traits do you have that will allow you to contribute to effective board operations as a whole?
Abrahamson: I will definitely bring enthusiasm and effective communication to the board. I wholeheartedly believe that education is so crucial to a functioning society and am going to support any measures that I believe align with that belief. I also believe that in order to be effective as a group that communication is a key trait to have, not just being able to speak to what I believe, but being able to listen to understand what is going on, not just listening to respond.
Armstrong: -Scientific inquisitiveness: I am analytical and mechanistic by nature, traits that have suited me well as a researcher. I work with regulations, governance, and complex data on novel topics, and I evaluate evidence critically. I apply appropriate rigor to my work, and I am tenacious in seeing difficult tasks to completion. I’ll do my homework, be prepared, and dig deeper: relevant questions are going unasked.
-Egalitarianism: I love that this trait is promoted in the district from the ELC through graduation, as I strive to uphold it in my own life. All of our children have the same intrinsic worth and deserve equitable opportunities to thrive. Challenges vary, and students must receive the level of curriculum differentiation needed for success. We all have civic responsibility to help others and improve our communities; I lead and collaborate. The Board has an obligation to craft policies that reflect high community values.
Rodriguez: One trait I would bring is problem solving. Throughout my career I have either lead or been part of teams/groups that would address any issues/concerns that would occur in our process. Another trait I would bring is process improvement/efficiency. At any position that I have held, I have a natural tendency to look a process as a whole and ask how can we improve or make this more efficient and make those changes to improve it.
These traits would further complement the current skill set in the school board because, I would be able to, in a timely manner, find a solution on how to address any issue that is brought forward to the board. I would also be able to look at any process currently in place and find a way to improve on it or make it more efficient.
Q: Other than budget concerns, what do you think is the biggest challenge facing the district and what will you do to address it?
Abrahamson: Community engagement. I think much of society today is disconnected and too often it feels like people are out for what is best for themselves alone and not for the community as a whole which in turn would benefit them as an individual. I think we need to be more mindful of our neighbors. We are in an interesting time in history right now with the breakout of COVID-19 and I can see from social media posts the current disconnects in community and education.
Armstrong: The 0.1-micron elephant in the room is Covid-19, and the biggest challenge facing most districts today is continuity of education and student well-being in the face of it. I draft biosafety policies and use viral transduction systems: to me, the current response is appropriate. The district’s response will have been field-tested for nearly two months before new board members come on board, and we’ll learn if both tech deployment and support for teachers’ distance education were successful. Policy adjustments are inevitable.
More broadly, district performance stats reveal the biggest challenge. Our curriculum structure and interventions leave disadvantaged students under-served, a fifth unprepared for post-secondary education, and only a small proportion excelling. The solutions are complex: early intervention for at-risk youth, differentiated curricula for students at all points on the achievement spectrum, and addressing underlying social-behavioral/ mental health challenges (going beyond PBIS frameworks for egregious behavior, if absolutely necessary).
Rodriguez: The biggest challenge I believe is improving our districts English and Mathematics achievement scores. Currently as a district our average (55.1) is below the state’s average (62.3), with the average decreasing from Elementary (60.5) to High School (47.9). If elected I would investigate where our gaps our in our programs, talk to staff from all education levels to find out what is being missed/overlooked and present a solution to help correct these gaps.
Q: What do you believe the district can do to recruit and retain talented staff?
Abrahamson: While money is always going to be a factor, and I believe teachers are not paid nearly enough for what they do, I also know that there are other motivating factors to retaining talent and recruiting the best from my years of experience as a retail manager. I think that we should take into consideration what are things that truly motivate from an individual perspective; from recognition to other incentives.. I also believe that motivation and results go hand in hand, results drive motivation and vice versa.
Armstrong: We need to demonstrate that we are responsive to staff, recognize their successes, and are supportive of their development. The labor market is tight, and turnover is high: teachers are well-aware of how schools compare. Recruitment requires our district to sell itself: we’re not highly affluent, and our population and enrollment would charitably be described as stable, but we have great families, good facilities, and a cadre of veteran educators who serve as mentors. Continuing education, whether via external resources or either side of mentoring, is worthy of reward. Administrators must give fair consideration to staff concerns and ideas and be responsive, providing both constructive feedback and recognition. The work environment should convey respect, including provision of schedules with adequate prep time. We must also support our administrative staff while remaining cognizant of perceived “bloat” that diverts funds from our core educational mission. Board policies must support these relationships.
Rodriguez: There is a saying, I’m sure most of us have heard it, “That people don’t leave a job, but leave their bosses.” While this may be true in some instances, it is not always the reason people may leave. People may leave a job because of the work atmosphere, low pay, long/not enough hours, their job is no longer enjoyable, and underappreciated/utilized. For the district to recruit and retain staff we need to ensure we are providing the best environment for our staff and make sure that they are getting the resources they need to teach our children. Provide them with the extra help they may need and help them maintain the fun and exciting atmosphere of learning and teaching.
Q: If elected to the board, what would your top two priorities be and why?
Abrahamson: I am always going to want to support the arts and real life education. The arts are so important for development, and can be tied into better understanding and learning ability for many other areas like Science and Math. I also believe we need to focus on and require real life education. It pains me to see so many people complaining on social media that they never learned how to do taxes or change a tire or write a check. While I believe these are things that should be taught at home, I realize some homes are not as equipped to teach these things, so it should be a focus in schools.
We need to prioritize helping students from economically disadvantaged situations. We can’t have a successful community if we aren’t providing equal opportunities to our student base and give them the best changes to be successful as individuals.
Armstrong: As introduced previously, my priorities are: adjustments to curriculum and intervention strategies, and improvements in staff retention and recruitment. The Board is charged with guidance and oversight for all aspects of the district. We need to ensure that policies support a year of growth for each student, with their own unique strengths and needs, each year. The administration has taken positive steps, such as securing teacher training grants targeting at-risk populations in ELC grades. They also recognize social-behavioral support needs and are building time into the new middle school schedule, for example. Still, anecdotes reveal interventions are not always strong enough. There are efforts to ensure continuity between buildings, but performance scores show that greater curriculum review is needed. Even advanced learners need more support. A team approach between board, administration, and staff can work. Making staff retention a priority and having a stable team absolutely helps us succeed.
Rodriguez: As I mentioned in the other question, my two priorities would be to increase our English and Mathematic student achievement score for each grade level and for the district. Our children deserve to get the help/resources they need to better understand what they are learning. It is our duty as a community to ensure that when our students/children are ready to hit the road for independence that we have given them a strong foundation to stand on.
Q: It was recently decided to have the middle school shift its schedule to a three-day class rotation, which would allow for shorter class periods. Do you believe this was a good decision? Why or why not?
Abrahamson: I do believe that this was a good decision. From a number of studies we know that the brain is not fully developed until around the early to mid 20s and a paper written for the National Association of Elementary Principals indicates that students around this age had an average attention span for middle school aged children is about 10-12 minutes, so it makes sense to me for shorter class times to capitalize on the shorter attention spans.
Armstrong: I have two middle-schoolers, and I cautiously support the system that Mr. Herrick is adapting from DeForest. Our current schedule has been suboptimal, with lesser productivity at the end of the longest classes and math/language labs, and too little time in the “skinnies.” The proposed rotation is a “two on/ one off” pattern with some time-shifting, resulting in approximately the same number of instructional hours in each discipline. Band & choir are on a two-day rotation in a dedicated block, a flex period in the 7th hour rotation can support clubs, and advisory & support time is included. Importantly, it restores grade-level prep time that teachers desperately need. I do have a few reservations. MMS teachers generally support it, but their concerns need to be heeded in the redesign process. Also, the Board approved the proposal before it was fully developed: notably, new multidisciplinary electives were not yet designed.
Rodriguez: I believe it is a good decision not just for the students but for the teachers as well. While longer classes do have some advantages, shorter classes can 1) cut cost down for the school and 2) provide some relief for teachers on planning for long lectures. But what is most important is not length of the class periods or even the school day, but how the material is being taught and relayed to the students. Is the material being taught in such a way that it is keep the students engaged and interested in it.
