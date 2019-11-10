The Marshall School District budget will feature a deficit for 2019-20, just as it did last year.
The school board unanimously approved the $18,599,441 final budget in a Nov. 6 special meeting. The budget has a $232,147 deficit, most of which is from a $200,577 discrepancy between general fund revenue sources and expenditures.
“Last year, we had a $450,000 budgeted deficit and we ended up I think $80,000 to the good, so if that trend line continues like it has in the past, I think we’re going to be okay,” said district business manager Bob Chady. “I’m fairly certain we will end up on the plus side, so we’ll find ways to try to make that happen.”
The school board already approved a 29 percent tax rate increase on Oct. 30, which helped keep the budget deficit lower. Chady said that a decrease in state equalization aid was largely responsible for driving up the tax levy.
The state had estimated Marshall’s equalization aid on July 1 to be about $8,135,235, but the final assistance came in at $7,970,927 on Oct. 15.
“We had anticipated a slight decrease, (but) it went further than we had anticipated,” Chady said.
Overall, the final budget featured $130,467 less in revenue sources than the preliminary budget, while expenses also decreased by $39,288.
“I’m pretty comfortable with where the budget sits currently,” Chady said. “We’ll continue to monitor it. I know that there’s probably questions about how does that situate us for next year and the third year of our referendum.”
A referendum passed in April allowing the school district to exceed its revenue limit by $1.25 million for the next three school years. Chady said he will now work on the state budget report and will build a model to forecast the 2020-21 and 2021-22 budgets.
“(By) December, January (or) certainly February we’ll be providing (the district) with projections beyond the current year and looking at what the future holds for us financially,” he said.
