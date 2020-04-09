Waterloo High School has announced its honor roll students for the third term of the 2019-2020 academic year. Students with a grade point average of 4.0 are on the principal’s honor roll. Those with grade point averages between 3.75 and 3.99 are on high honors and those with grade point averages of 3.30 to 3.749 are on honors.
Principal’s honors
Juan Alonso Valle, Ashley M. Batz, Samuel S. Billingsley, Vanessa C. Carrillo Chavez, Jenna L. Christenson, Rylee M. Duessler, Christina K. Forman, Joshua C. Josheff, Amber J. Kohls, Victor Martinez Lazaro, Mason J. Mosher, Taylor I. Noel, Yareli G. Perez, Abigail E. Quamme, Michaela A. Riege, Sophia I. Schneider, Brenen R. Skalitzky, Cassandra Valle, Tyler J. Voigts, Maddelyn J. Webster, and Gracie L. Wiechmann.
High honors
Jonathan Aguero, Julia A. Asik, Caleb M. Bergeron, Connor J. Bergeron, Dylan C. Bostwick, Kaylee G. Bostwick, Jackson T. Christenson, Bella R. Degler, Kallee J. Denault, Cabella B. Ellis, Luke J. Fiedorowicz, Kamden M. Fitzgerald, Keelan V. Gangstad, Abigail A. Gier, Casey M. Greenya, Makenna A. Holzhueter, Kerstin A. Hurd, Quinnly Hush, Alyssa J. Jaehnke, Ava J. Jaehnke, Sabrina M. Killary, Julia R. Larkins, Brooke N. Lauersdorf, Andrew J. Leckel, Deeana G. Lira, Natalie M. Marthaler, Jonathan J. McLaughlin, Jada Ringenberg, Brianna L. Rounds, Simone R. Schaefer, Maxwell R. Schneider, Sydney A. Schonhoff, Kodi M. Seeber, Cooper T. Setz, Sara R. Skalitzky, Sarah R. Spies, Lily M. Stonestreet, Abdon Tonche-Aguero, Antonio A. Unzueta, Amelia Wredberg, Lexie M. Yelk, and Gizelle M. Zimbric.
Honors
Jordi Aguero, Kaiya J. Albrecht, JayReece D. Ashton, Andrew S. Battenberg, Makayla L. Batz, Keagan P. Carnahan, Stephen Davis, Harli Q. Dorris, Itzel Estrada, Chloe L. Fitzgerald, Montserrath G. Flores, Selina Garcia Mares, Nicholas G. Gerschke, Miguel A. Gomez-Hidrogo, Cole G. Gould, Andrew T. Grundahl, Hayley M. Haas, Addison B. Hensler, Blake W. Huebner, Taliyah Jackson, Cody E. Kegler, Savanna Kubly, Anna E. Lanphier, Sophia M. Licari, Reynol A. Limon Jr., Alan Lopez, Sadie R. Marek, Grace P. Marty, Rowan H. McCaw, Brice E. Melchior, Avery K. Meyer, Dana Meyers, Brooke H. Mosher, Gavin W. Olson, Leslie Peralta Garcia, Wyatt T. Peterson, Caden B. Ponti, Madelyn G. Ponti, Skyler J. Powers, Autumn L. Rahlf, Kailee A. Rahn, Kaden D. Ring, Tyra S. Ringenberg, Eduardo Rodriguez Lara, Madelyn J. Roske, Angel D. Samaniego, Justin P. Sampo, Jennah M. Smith, Joslyn R. Sornson, Douglas J. Sullivan, Gustavo A. Tamayo, Brenden R. Thurnbauer, Alexia Vaquera, Lerious Wilson, Eugene R. Wolff, Joslyn E. Wolff, and Wyatt Wredberg.
