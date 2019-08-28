In some school districts, having the principal know your name often correlates to being in trouble. For Marshall Middle School principal Paul Herrick, being able to know every student’s name is just a perk of working in a small school.
Herrick will serve as the school building’s administrator as classes resume in a matter of days. After completing a year in the district as an eighth-grade science teacher, he has transitioned to the role of principal for the upcoming school year. Herrick was officially hired as the middle school principal in May, after the resignation of Becca Stein who served as principal for the elementary and middle schools.
“Throughout the year I fell in love with this district,” Herrick said. “I love the people that I work with, the families, the kids. It’s got a really good feel and when the opportunity came to hire a new principal, I was pretty immediately interested in jumping back into the administrative role.”
Herrick has 13 years of experience as an administrator, having previously served as a principal for DeForest Area Middle School and an assistant principal in the Monona Grove School District.
The new principal remembers what being a middle school student is like – in his personal experience these years were when he started to figure out who he was and who he wanted to be while at the same time faced struggles.
“Those are tough years for kids in figuring out who you are – do you follow, do you lead,” Herrick said.
But these same challenging years were when he met some of his favorite teachers.
“I owe them a lot for helping me get through all of that,” the principal said.
It was for these reasons he wanted to work with middle school students.
Additionally, in more than 20 years with the age group, Herrick discovered it takes a special type of person to work with young teens.
“The kids are fighting for their freedom and independence and testing the boundaries,” the administrator said. “But, they still need to ask for a ride when they want to go to the movies.”
Herrick, who earned his undergraduate degree in elementary and middle grade education from UW-Eau Claire and a master’s degree in educational leadership from Cardinal Stritch University, said he enjoys being able to work in a smaller school.
“My favorite part of last year as a teacher here was within the first month of school, I knew every student’s name and that doesn’t happen in larger schools,” he said. “They know you and you know them, and it just makes for a really good environment.”
Being in a smaller school also helps in connecting to staff and being able to make come to consensus on decisions and “get the wheels moving.”
Herrick is most looking forward to being around kids again, noting he can get a lot of work done in the summertime, but the school is really quiet. And while the quiet atmosphere can be great for a couple of weeks, he likes the having the building filled with students. Additionally, the administrator cannot wait to get into the classrooms and “watch the magic happen” as teachers help shape the minds and lives of the young teens.
