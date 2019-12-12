A minor aesthetic mistake could provide the Waterloo School District with up to a $5,000 credit. Superintendent Brian Henning informed the school board Dec. 9 that a cosmetic flaw not impacting the structural integrity was noticed on one of the exterior panels on the west side of a new gym wall.
The particular panel has grooves that do not match up with the gym’s other panels’ prefabricated grooves.
“It’s not a big issue considering all of the projects we’re doing – it’s strictly appearance,” Henning said.
The administrator said Kraemer Brothers Construction and Mid-States Concrete Industries were contacted about the wall panel’s imperfection. Henning said Mid-States had encountered this issue before. In the past it was remedied by patching the incorrect aesthetic wall groove while cutting in a new groove to match the adjacent panels. The company is confident this repair will last over time, Henning said.
The superintendent said overall, within the scope of the $16 million project, this aesthetic flaw is pretty insignificant. But Henning said the district did pay for the work to be correctly completed.
The board had the option to take credit from Mid-States or have the company replace the flawed panel.
“I think the thing that most concerns me is the potentially four-week delay that we could be leaving our building exposed for another four weeks in the dead of winter when they’re really working hard to tighten that up and put things in place,” Henning said.
Supervisor Karen Stangler said while it may be more work for the construction company, “it shouldn’t be our problem; it’s their problem.”
Other board members pointed out the time it would take to replace the flawed panel, noting the roof trusses have already been put in place.
The board voted 6-1 to leave the panel as is and accept a potentially up to $5,000 credit, with Stangler voting no.
Other board action:
• Approved the 2020 summer school dates, which will begin June 15 and conclude July 2. Henning said there has been some questions about whether summer school would be held due to the gym construction. The administrator said some class locations may need to be shifted, but otherwise the program will continue as it has in the past.
• Learned the district was awarded a transition grant to help fund purchasing a handicapped-accessible van for the special education department.
• Approved hiring Abigail Quamme and Deanna Lira as fitness center attendants. Lira will also serve as a lifeguard pending the successful completion of the lifeguard certification course.
