Electors in the Waterloo School District are able to vote on the proposed 2019-2020 budget Monday, Sept. 23 in the high school cafeteria, 813 N. Monroe St. The budget hearing will begin at 6 p.m. with the annual meeting slated to start at 6:30 p.m.
Waterloo School District budget hearing, annual meeting set for Sept. 23
Amber Gerber
