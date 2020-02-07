For the next three years, beginning in the fall, the Marshall School District will host a statewide online charter school.
The school board, at a meeting Feb. 5, voted to host the JEDI Virtual School through the 2022-23 school year.
In exchange for taking a turn administering the program, a $10,500 annual fee assessed to collaborating school districts is waived for hosts, so Marshall will save some money for the next three years.
About 15 Wisconsin school districts currently collaborate to offer about 1,500 different courses through JEDI, for students in grades kindergarten through 12. Those school districts include Lake Mills, the host through the end of the 2019-20 school year, as well as Beloit Turner, Burlington, Evansville, Fort Atkinson, Jefferson, Luxemburg-Casco, Marshall, Mauston, Milton, Monroe, Stoughton, Waterloo and Whitewater.
Courses are automatically open to students in those collaborating school districts. They’re also open to students statewide who annually open enroll as full-time students in the host district.
Superintendent Dan Grady said there are currently 38 students from around the state who are open enrolled in Lake Mills to take JEDI courses full-time.
Grady said the primary responsibility of a host district is administrative, managing the open enrollment process.
He said JEDI has its own teachers, so there’s no need to hire additional classroom staff.
The board also:
• Approved a vacation rollover policy change, for administrators and some office staff, affecting 16 people total. Beginning in the 2020-21 school year, the district will pay out at the end of the year the equivalent of 100 percent of an employee’s daily pay for up to five unused vacation days. Currently, the district pays just 50 percent for unused vacation days. However, prior to several years ago, it did pay out 100 percent. The vote to go back to the previous practice wasn’t unanimous.
“There’s a reason vacation days are given, and I think they should be encouraged to be used,” said Cecil Chadwick, the only board member who voted no.
• Discussed but didn’t take any action on a mid-year achievement gap report that focuses on how all students through third-grade are doing academically, as part of an effort to improve the test scores of low-income students. The state of Wisconsin’s Achievement Gap Reduction (AGR) program was established in 2015. Under it, school districts can use a combination of tutoring, teacher coaching and small class sizes to try to close low-income achievement gaps in grades kindergarten through three.
A report shared with school board members showed that based on recent assessment tests, current first-graders met a benchmark set by the district, while second-graders tested just below the district’s goal and third graders tested significantly below where the district would like them to be as a class. Marshall Elementary School Principal Kathy Kennon acknowledged some of the scores are “not really what we want to see.”
Board Vice President Debbie Frigo said, however, that the data is one snapshot of where students are at, and the conversation continued about what administrators and school staff are doing to improve results.
• Discussed an upcoming “Community Conversation,” that will involve series of public meetings April 16, 17 and 18. The focus, Grady said, will be on how the district’s past, present and future come together to forge the future expectations and priorities of school district residents. More information will come out as April approaches.
• Approved the creation of some new courses at the high school beginning in the 2020-21 school year, including a small engines course and an advanced medical terms course. The board also approved the creation of an instrumental appreciation course for students who didn’t play in the band in middle school and are seeking a beginning class that will prepare them to transition into high school band.
