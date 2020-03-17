A threat against school property, personnel or students will result in stiffer consequences after the Waterloo School Board amended disciplinary policies in the intermediate/middle school and high school handbooks at the March 9 meeting.
Under the updated guidelines in the parent/student handbooks, that went into effect March 10, any student in grades 5-12 who makes a threat posing immediate danger, defined as threat to bring a weapon to school or that may pose immediate danger to the school, will receive a three-day out of school suspension for the first offense and three-day out of school suspension with referral to the superintendent for expulsion for the second violation. The new guideline also states the severity of the violation may result in referral to the superintendent for possible expulsion and the Waterloo Police Department may be notified if deemed appropriate by administration.
These types of threats would be a category C-level instances.
Intermediate/middle school principal Shawn Bartelt said when it comes to student behaviors, there is generally no “true black and white. There’s always gray, there’s always reasons. A lot of things go into it… We have a lot of things to consider.”
Both principals pointed out the student-parent handbook did not have a threat posing immediate danger listed among its infractions. The closest was a class B threat; a first offense results in a one-day suspension.
“We need to make changes to the handbooks as things come up,” said high school principal Brad Donner.
In addition to disciplinary measures, the student services staff can also conduct a threat assessment, Donner said, which would likely be done off school property.
“That way we can say if they really need expulsion,” he said.
Initially, the board was a bit hesitant to approve the change based on feedback received during the public listening session held immediately prior to the regular meeting. However, it was determined that if a student made what would be considered a threat posing immediate danger in the near future, the principals would only be able to suspend the student for a single day.
“We can only go with (consequences listed in) the handbook that was approved by the board,” Donner said.
The board members chose to accept the amendments but would like to see the principals come back with additional updates to the policy, based on the feedback provided by the district listening session. District administrator Brian Henning noted 13 of the 19 people who spoke regarding the Feb. 26 incident would prefer to see a student who makes class C threat expelled.
Donner said comparatively, a number of other districts disciplinary policies in parent/student handbooks note the consequences are listed as progressive discipline at the discretion of the administrator.
“(Waterloo’s) is very specific,” Bartelt said.
Board member Susan Quamme asked if having such a specific outline for disciplinary actions was more of a hindrance to the district than what other district’s outline in their handbooks.
Board interim-president Nancy Thompson also wanted to know what the co-curricular handbook for students in grades 5-12 designated a specific disciplinary action for students with a behavior violation. During the listening situation, it was noted a student who had been suspended from school on a Thursday (there was no school Friday) participated in a co-curricular activity on Saturday.
Donner said the parent/student and co-curricular handbooks did not align, adding the past practice for suspensions from school resulted in the student’s inability to take part in co-curricular activities within the same 24-hour time period.
Further revisions to the handbooks will be forthcoming.
Other board action:
• Approved hiring Ashley Wegner as the pupil services/special education administrative assistant.
• Accepted the resignations of high school guidance counselor Carmen Follmer, middle school science teacher Ryan Hassemer, and fifth grade teacher Griffin Waterman. All of the resignations are effective at the end of the current school year.
• Renewed the CESA 5 contract for occupational and physical therapy services for 2020-2021.
• Selected Carleen Benninger, Sarah Deppe and Deb Stein to serve as the district’s board of canvassers, which will meet April 14.
• Approved requests from four students requesting early college credit courses for the first semester of the 2020-2021 school year.
