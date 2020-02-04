Most people tend to spend their summer vacations in a warmer climate but for a group of Costa Rican high school students, they chose to spend two weeks encountering Wisconsin winter. And loved it.
“It was just like ‘Frozen,’” said Cristina Rodriguez.
Eight Marshall High School families hosted a total of nine students ranging in ages 15-18 beginning Jan. 17 through the Costa Rica Frika Immersion Experiences high school exchange program. The students and two staff members came from a pair of high schools in Heredia, located in the central part of Costa Rica. A total of 150 teens and adults came to the state as part of the program.
Laura Grossman, MHS Spanish teacher, said this was the second year Costa Rica Frika partnered with Wisconsin high schools and the first time Marshall families hosted students.
“We were a day host school last year for a group of Costa Rica and then the guy who started Costa Rica Frika approached me in the spring about whether we would consider hosting for the two weeks,” she said.
This was the first visit to the United States for Rodriguez while Ignacio Soto had previously traveled to Florida. Soto had actually been looking forward to the cold weather.
“I wanted there to be snow,” he said.
Costa Rica teachers José Davíd Naranjo and Yerlyn Vizquez Ramirez agreed that the snowy landscape looked like it had come out of a movie.
“I have experienced (snow) in other countries, but not like this,” Naranjo said. “It’s different living with snow.”
He even learned what it was like to clear away the snow with the assistance of a snow blower.
The visiting students and staff also had the chance to experience the impact snow has on travel. After flying in to Chicago, the group headed to Wisconsin on coach buses. Due to weather conditions, the drive took an extra two hours.
All of the Costa Rican students and teachers spent most of their time in Wisconsin exploring the area – there was a day at the museums in Milwaukee, a visit to Madison including a tour of the Capitol and UW-Madison, a day of tubing at Cascade Mountain, a trip to MacKenzie Center and a farm, and stops at other area high schools.
One of Ramirez’s favorite days was a visit to the Johnson Creek Premium Outlets; she and Grossman joked that the teacher from Costa Rica didn’t have any room left in her suitcase after buying items for her family, friends and self.Sisters Ireland, a senior, and Erin Virgil, a sophomore, hosted Rodriguez for her stay in Marshall.
“It was fun and she was very open with us,” Ireland Virgil said. “I think it’s because we communicated prior to her coming here so we were able to build that connection, which was really nice.”
Erin Virgil liked to learn about the cultural and academic differences and similarities with the teens. For instance, no matter where the students were from, they can often be found sending Snapchats to one another.
Erin Virgil enjoyed getting to take the students who stayed with Marshall families to play lazer tag in Madison, going bowling and attending the local Lions Club ice fisheree.
“The snow was amazing for us and so were the people,” Ramirez added. “The people here are so kind and so friendly.”
One of the highlights for Soto was meeting the many new friends from Marshall.
“I really loved getting in touch with the real American culture because I’ve told other people being in New York or L.A. is not the same because those are cosmopolitan cities but here you can get to know the real people,” Naranjo said. “And you get to try things like cheese or Spotted Cow.”
Rodriguez said she would like to attend UW Madison for college, which the Virgils encouraged so they could see their new friend more often.
“A lot of friendships were formed and it’s going to be hard to say good-bye,” Grossman said. “The bonds are really strong after two weeks and I have a feeling they’re all going to stay in contact.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.