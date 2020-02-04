Nine high school students and two teachers from Costa Rica recently departed from Marshall after spending two weeks with local host families as part of an exchange program. The Costa Rican visitors were on summer break during the visit, but were eager to experience snow. Pictured are the visiting students and their host student. In the back row, from left, areAlfonso Fajardo Leon, Fabian Fajardo Leon, Justin Grady, Ignacio Soto Vilchez, Jeffry Samuel Eduarte, José Davíd Naranjo (teacher from Costa Rica), and Bryce Frank. In the middle row, from left, are Abby Gillis, Madalyn Frank, Tyler Petersen, Halle Weisensel, Fabricio Blanco Herrera, and Brynn Frank. In the front row, from left, are Laura Grossman (Marshall teacher), Miguel Angel Rodriguez Ramirez, Cristina Rodriguez, Yerlyn Vizquez Ramirez (teacher from Costa Rica), Agnes Dayana Cabezas, Stephania Abarca Fernandez, and Kaetlyn Petersen.