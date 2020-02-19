Waterloo will send 15 high school students to the 2020 Wisconsin FBLA State Leadership Conference on March 30-31 in Madison as determined by their outstanding performance at the Regional Leadership Conference held Saturday, Feb. 1 at Waterloo High School.
The following students placed in the top five in their events. The first place winners were: Gavin Olson (Computer Applications), Wyatt Wredberg (Help Desk), Justin Sampo (Networking Concepts), and Addison Hensler, Andrew Leckel, Brice Melchior, Maxwell Schneider and Tyler Voigts (Parliamentary Procedure). Earning second place were Makenna Holzhueter (Database Design & Applications), Andrew Battenberg, Blake Huebner and Brenen Skalitzky (Emerging Business Issues), and Maddie Webster (Introduction to Parliamentary Procedure). Taking third place were Keelan Gangstad (Introduction to FBLA) and Cabella Ellis (Introduction to Parliamentary Procedure). Students earning fourth place were: Lily Stonestreet and Carsen Wright (Digital Video Production), Luke Fiedorowicz (Insurance & Risk Management), Abigail Gier and Abigail Quamme (Introduction to Business Presentation), and Madelyn Ponti (Introduction to Business Procedures); Christina Forman (Health Care Administration) took fifth place.
Students who placed sixth through eighth place in their events include: sixth place, Avery Meyer (Accounting I), Jaylen Vinney (Business Communication), Sophia Schneider (Introduction to FBLA), and Jennah Smith (Public Speaking); seventh place, Sarah Spies (Introduction to Business Communication); and eighth place: Jackson Christenson (Business Communication) and Kaiya Albrecht (Word Processing).
The top three place winners qualify for state competition in Madison, March 30-31. There are also a few students competing in state only events and Leadership Academy that do not require a regional component.
FBLA is a non-profit Career and Technical Student Organization (CTSO) for students interested in pursuing a career in business or a business-related field. For more information, contact Lynn Dose at dosel @waterloo.k12.wi.us or 920-478-3633 x 4103.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.