Minor school upgrades and ways of handling feedback were discussed at the Aug. 21 Marshall School Board meeting.
District Administrator Dan Grady said the Early Learning Center (ELC) will be getting new windows in about a third of the building, which would be the back side of the facility. District Business Manager Bob Chady also said there need to be upgrades on the pavement, especially the back side facing the football field. He said the parking lot is higher on some parts and everything drains to that area.
“We will install a stormwater collection system,” he said. “It will take the service water out of the pavement and will preserve the pavement.”
Chady said it may be a three-phrase project, but the last two phases could be combined so it can be completed next summer.
Grady reported the administrative staff reviewed the emergency response plan, where the administrative team ran though how to respond to different emergencies or intruders.
Board member Debbie Frigo asked what would have if an ICE representative came looking for a student.
“We want to know what our rights are,” she said.Grady said the Marshall Police Department would intervene and Student Resource Officer (SRO) Joe Nickel would be called.
“We can’t release the students,” said Grady.
Grady also explained when a school board member is in the community and hears a concern, he explained the LAST process in handling them. This is to listen, acknowledge, send them to the correct person and to thank them.
“This is a great way of doing this,” said Frigo.The board officials also discussed ways to get more community input and presence at the Sept. 18 annual meeting. The budget presentation will begin at 6 p.m. with the annual meeting at 6:30 pm. and then the regular school board meeting will begin at 7:15 p.m.
“Should we be reaching out to different community members?” asked Frigo. “We want to let people know what is going on at the school level.”
