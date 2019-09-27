Waterloo School District Business Administrator Sharon Peterson took people on the journey Sept. 23 during the district’s annual meeting and budget hearing for the current academic year.
The meeting attendees approved a levy of $4,386,886.49 which included the general fund, debt service and community service. Based on this information, the current mill rate will be $9.88 per $1,000 of property value. This represents a 7-cent decrease from last year; in the last decade the mill rate peaked in the fall of 2013 at $10.77.
However, there could still be some adjustments based on the finalized property values and certified state aid.
The estimated general fund revenue for the 2019-2020 year is $10,091,171. This represents an approximately 2.4 percent decrease from the previous budget.
The majority of the revenue (62.58 percent) is comprised of state sources including per pupil aid, transportation aid and library aid
Enrollment is one of the major factors in determining state aid and there is a financial impact when students choose to open enroll in or out of districts.
Peterson said Waterloo is expecting roughly $400,000 for students choosing to open enroll into the district. According to her, the number of students taking this course of action has been increasing; as of Sept. 23, there was a 15.6 pupil open enrollees increase from the previous year.
“That’s a good story,” the administrator said.
Local sources make up next significant portion of funding sources with nearly 23 percent encompassing $160,000 of the general funds revenue.
Federal sources make up a sliver of the overall revenue, at 1.9 percent.
Peterson pointed out the federal grants awarded to the district are based on allocations provided through the Department of instruction hinge on the number of pupils who qualify for free and reduced lunch.
“One thing as a district we’re going to look at this year is to make sure parents all understand that if they would apply for free and reduced lunch, it may benefit our school greatly by having just a few more people in those program,” she said.
The general fund expenses for the budget is also $10,091,171, a $248,593.25 decrease from 2018-2019. Approximately 44 percent ($4,456,805) of this amount is used to pay for salaries and another roughly 18 percent ($1,845,799) is for employee benefits.
“Those are the biggest costs to the district by far,” Peterson said.
Additionally, nearly 20 percent of the Fund 10 expenses are for purchased services, which include transportation, utilities, repairs, and open enrollment out of the district. The budgeted amount is actually expected to be 7.81 percent less than the prior year.
Part of the decrease may be attributed to the energy efficiency measures taken during the 2018-2019 school year. By spending money to purchase renewable energy products, the district actually saved $32,801 last year.
Despite the overall decrease in purchased services, Waterloo continues to see the impact of the account when students open enroll outside of the district. The local school district is paying $854,000 this school year in tuition payments to other districts for open enrollment.
“I wish it was as happy a story as open enrollment in, but it is not as open enrollment in,” Peterson said. “But it is something of a huge goal of ours as a district and it has to be a huge goal of every one of us in the community, in the district, every one of us because this really is driving a number.”
She said as of the annual meeting, there was an increase of 13 students opting to enroll out of the Waterloo School District.
The 2019-2020 budget shows a general fund balance of $2,453,416.90 – the same amount of the 2018-2019 pre-audit Fund 10 balance.
“There have been ups and downs – mostly ups – and this year is the positive fund balance that we’ve talked about,” Peterson said. “We’re hoping for a zero-change in fund balance (at the end of 2020).”
In addition to approving the tax levy, the only notable motion was the decision to increase the board president’s annual salary from $300 to $350.
During the meeting, district administrator Brian Henning provided a brief update on the district facility projects. The fitness center is one to two weeks behind schedule but the fieldhouse is largely on track. The bulk of the interior work is expected to be completed in summer 2020.
“We’re not anticipating any delays but the big test will be the summer of 2020 work,” he said.
As for the $300,000 in project contingency funds, not much has been needed as of yet.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.