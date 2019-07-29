Caroline F. Hauptli, two-month daughter of Chris and Laura Hauptli and little sister to Charlotte, died peacefully in her parents’ arms on Thursday, July 25, 2019.
Caroline was born on May 22, 2019, 15 weeks early, at St. Mary’s Hospital in Madison. She was brave in her short journey. Each day there was a new obstacle for her to overcome. But, she beat the odds over and over again, giving everyone that loved her so much hope. Though she was so courageous, her little body became too weak and God had different plans for her. Our lives have been blessed by this small, beautiful girl who had such a big impact on us. We will forever be inspired by her strength.
We would like to express our heartfelt gratitude to the St. Mary’s NICU nurses, neonatologists and other staff for taking such great care of our sweet baby girl. We also want to thank our friends, family and others in the community for the donations, food, help on the farm and help with Charlotte. Your generosity allowed us to be with Caroline every day during her journey.
Other survivors include her grandparents, Robert and Debra Hauptli, and Roger and Elizabeth Statz; great grandma Dorothy Haase; aunts and uncles; many cousins and extended family. Caroline joins her eternal home with her great grandparents.
The visitation will be at Trinity Lutheran Church in Reeseville on Friday, Aug. 2, 2019 from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. There will also be a visitation at church on Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019 from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m. The funeral service will follow at church with Rev. Matthew Martin officiating.
The Koepsell-Murray Funeral Home in Beaver Dam is caring for the family. To leave online condolences, or for directions and other information, please visit www.KoepsellFH.com.
