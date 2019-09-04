Mary Hotmar, 95 of Waterloo passed away peacefully on Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2019 at Brook Gardens in Lake Mills.
Mary was born on Nov. 2, 1923 to Joseph and Susan (Manning) Dowd. She married Ken Hotmar on Sept. 4, 1945 and the couple enjoyed 64+ years of marriage. He preceded her in death in 2010.
She is survived by daughter Sue (Mike) Murray and their children David Murray, Michelle (Josh) Mersberger and their daughter Camilla Marie; son Tom (Terri) Hotmar and their children Samantha (Tom) Hensler and their sons Oliver, Case, and Nick (Jenna Kohn) Hotmar; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
She is preceded in death by her husband, parents, and brother Francis Dowd.
In lieu of flowers, memorials in Mary’s honor to Holy Family Parish or Marquardt Hospice would be appreciated.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday, Sept. 12, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Holy Family Parish-Waterloo Campus with Fr. Jorge Miramontes presiding. A visitation will be held at the parish from 10 a.m. until the time of service. A private family burial will take place at a later date.
