Timothy R. McBride, 53, of Watertown, passed away after a short battle with cancer on Monday, Oct. 14, 2019 at Aurora St. Luke’s Medical Center in Milwaukee.
A memorial service will be held Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019 at 2 p.m. at Hafemeister Funeral Home with Rev. James Adomeit of St. John Lutheran Church in Waterloo officiating. Family and friends may gather at the funeral home from noon until the time of the service. Online condolences may be made at www.hafemeisterfh.com.
Timothy Robert McBride was born on Aug. 4, 1966 in Columbus, the son of George and Joan (nee Gehler) McBride. He was a 1984 graduate of Waterloo High School. Tim had been employed at Watertown Metals for many years followed by Quad Graphics for 19 years. He enjoyed bowling and golfing and was an avid Green Bay Packer, Milwaukee Brewer and Wisconsin Badger fan.
Tim is survived by his brother, Tom (Dawn) McBride of Waterloo and his children, Collin McBride and Nicole Sandmire; brother, Daniel McBride of Watertown and his children, Raeann McBride and Cara McBride; sister, Colleen (Dale) Wolfgang of Watertown and her children, Eric (Natasha Schwab) McBride, Michelle (Jon) Lapp, Andrea (Robert) Hill and Paul Wolfgang; special friend, Brad (Denise) Ziemer as well as other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents.
