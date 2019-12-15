Elaine Gorder

Elaine J. Gorder, 91, of Waterloo, passed away on Dec. 13, 2019.
She was born in 1928 in the Township of Waterloo the daughter of Jerome and Esther Brandt. She married William Gorder in the summer of 1946 at St Paul’s in Lake Mills. He preceded her in death in September,1988.
Elaine worked as a draftsman for Verizon (GTE) until her retirement in 1990. She was a member of St John’s Lutheran Church Waterloo and the Waterloo Historical Society. She spent retirement as a historian/genealogist, researching her family history. She researched and wrote “Homecomings of Waterloo.” She served on the Waterloo Area Historical Society Board in several positions and edited the Society newsletter “Timescape” for several years. She enjoyed time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren and spent a lot of time crocheting and reading.
Survivors include four sons and one daughter: Richard (Roxine) Gorder, David (Rosanne) Gorder, Cherna Gorder, Daniel Gorder, and Thomas (Dawn) Gorder; 12 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren as well as many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband; her parents; sister Joan Brandt Zupan; and brothers, Donald and Harland Brandt.
Visitation will be held at Pederson-Nowatka Funeral Home in Waterloo on Thursday, Dec. 19 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
A celebration of life for family and friends will be held following the visitation at Buckeez in Hubbleton.
The family would like to thank the staff and administration of the Highland
House in Waterloo for the care provided to Elaine for the past few years.
If desired, memorials may be directed to St John Church-Waterloo, Highland House-Waterloo, or the charity of your choice.
Pederson-Nowatka Funeral Home- Waterloo is caring for the family. To place an online condolence please visit www.pn-fh.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.