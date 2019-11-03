Delores Marie Ellis, age 85, of Marshall, Wisconsin, died Nov. 1, 2019 with her family at her side. She was born in Appleton, Wisconsin on May 31, 1934, to Alois and Velma (Reinert) Fahrenkrug. On May 2, 1953, Delores married Elmer Ellis and they enjoyed 66 years together and their marriage was blessed with seven children.
During the years that Elmer and Delores farmed, Delores stayed home and raised her family always baking and running for parts. After the farming years, Delores worked at The Waterloo Clinic, Perry Printing, and American Family. Her greatest pleasures were her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was always overjoyed to see them and would comment “that made my day” when they stopped to visit. Delores enjoyed her twice yearly trips to Oshkosh with her daughters to replenish her candy.
Delores is survived by her husband, Elmer; her children, Elmer (Susan), Rick (Tammy), Ramona (Norbert) Wipperfurth, Randy (Bonnie), Tina (Randy) Krause, Nina Ellis (Joe Vlasak), and Jim (Deette Link); 18 grandchildren, 28 great grandchildren, and four step-grandchildren, and five step-great grandchildren. She is further survived by a sister, Ellen Ruffing, sister-in-laws Rosie (Stanley) Ruedinger, Mary Ann Ellis, and a brother-in-law Robert Ellis. She is also survived by a number of nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her sibling Robert (Butch) Ellis, brother and sister-in-law Donald and Marilyn Ellis, and her in-laws Elmer and Marie Ellis.
A Mass of Christian burial will be held on Friday, Nov. 8, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Holy Family Parish- Waterloo campus. Visitation will be held at the church from 9 a.m. until the time of service at 11 a.m. with Father Jorge Miramontes officiating. Burial will follow at the church cemetery. In lieu of flowers and plants, memorials are suggested to the Alzheimer Association, American Cancer Society, or a charity of your choice.
Pederson-Nowatka Funeral Homes- Waterloo is caring for the family. To place an online condolence please visit www.pn-fh.com.
