Duane A. Zuelsdorf, of Marshall, age 82, passed away on Monday, July 15, 2019. He was born near Doylestown, Wisconsin on Nov. 13,1936, to Albert and Ada (Ziemendorf) Zuelsdorf. He graduated from Marshall High School and later worked at the Fall River Foundry. Duane entered the Army in July 1961. Upon discharge in July 1967, he was reinstated at the foundry.
Duane is survived by his sister, Shirley (Gene) Wanless, two nephews, David of Neenah, Wisconsin and Timothy (Tammy) of Chesterton, Indiana, a niece, Lisa (Andy) Likwarz of Marshall, a great nephew, Justin Wanless and a great niece, Savannah Wanless, both of Chesterton, Indiana.
He was preceded in death by his parents, a brother, Ronald and a nephew, Bill Wanless.
A visitation will at held at Hart-Vick Funeral Home in Marshall on Saturday, July 27, from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. A memorial service will follow with Pastor Timothy Wanless officiating.
Burial will be at the Fountain Prairie Cemetery near Fall River, Wisconsin, at a later date.
Memories and condolences may be sent at www.watertownwifuneralhome.com.
