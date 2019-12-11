Barbara A. Ralbovsky, 80, of Reeseville passed in peace to be with her Lord and Savior, in her home on the morning of Tuesday Dec. 10, 2019, with her family by her side.
Barb was born on Sept. 30, 1939 in the Town of Portland, Reeseville the daughter of Victor and Lyla (Heiman) Klug. Barb married the love of her life Dave on Sept. 7, 1963 and the couple enjoyed 56 years together. She was a graduate of St. John’s Parochial School and a 1957 graduate of Waterloo High School. She later attended Whitewater College. After college, she worked for John C. Cooley in Waterloo and then for the Burney & Associates Law firm in Madison. When she moved to Waterloo she worked for Gus Harms Attorney until her retirement to care for her grandchildren. Her grandchildren were the light of her life. Barb was a member of St. John’s Ev. Lutheran Church. Barb enjoyed living on the farm, gardening and taking care of the animals and pets. She liked cooking, baking, reading and taking trips to Door County with her family and friends. Barb enjoyed the company of her black lab, Blue. Above all, she loved spending time with her family and friends. She will be missed by all who were blessed to have known her.
Survivors include: husband Dave; daughters Tina Ralbovsky, Jessica Ralbovsky and Sara (Rob) Gingles; grandchildren Gracie and Korbyn; sisters Sandra Thompson and Carol (Richard) DeWitt. She is also survived by a number of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
She is preceded in death by her parents, her first born son Nathan and her beloved chocolate lab Ben. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Barb’s name may be made to American Cancer Society.
Funeral service will be held 11 a.m. on Tuesday Dec. 17, 2019 at St. John’s Ev. Lutheran Church Waterloo with the Rev. James Adomeit presiding. Visitation will be held at the church on Tuesday from 9 a.m. until the time of the service.
Pederson-Nowatka Funeral Home Waterloo is caring for the family. To place an on-line condolence please visit www.pn-fh.com.
