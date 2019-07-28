Stanley L. Johnson, age 92, of Marshall passed away on Tuesday, July 23, 2019 at Sun Prairie Health Care Center. He was born on April 9, 1927 in the Town of Medina, the son of John and Evelyn (Chadwick) Johnson. He was a Marshall High School graduate, a United States Army Korean War Veteran, long-time area farmer, an avid bingo player and member of the Marshall American Legion.
He is survived by a sister Evelyn, a sister-in-law Della and many nephews and nieces.
He was preceded in death by his parents, brothers Adelbert, Lawrence, Charles, Harold, Theodore, Willard and a sister Janice, nephews Matthew, Dean, Donald and a niece Susan.
A celebration of Stanley’s life with military honors will be held at Cress Funeral & Cremation Service, 1310 Emerald Terrace, Sun Prairie on Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019 at noon. A time to gather will be held on Thursday from 10:30 a.m. to noon.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff at the Sun Prairie Healthcare Center for their wonderful care of Stan over the past few years.
