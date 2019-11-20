Sue M. Duckert, 55, of Waterloo left to be with God on Monday, Nov. 18, 2019 at her home.
Sue was born on March 13, 1964 in Columbus, Wisconsin, the daughter of Alvin and Betty (Kirkpatrick) Wolf. She married the love of her life Greg Duckert on Sept. 6, 1986 at St. John Ev. Lutheran Church and the couple enjoyed 33 years of marriage. Sue was a 1982 graduate of Waterloo High School and a member of St. John Ev. Lutheran Church for many years. In her free time she loved helping at the church singing in the choir and teaching piano lessons. She was also a volunteer for the Waterloo Fire Department for a number of years. She enjoyed bowling and being a part of the PTA and volunteering at school. Above all she enjoyed spending time with her family and friends and will be greatly missed by those who were blessed to have known her.
Sue is survived by her husband Greg, daughters: Ashley (Steve) Harris and Cassandra (Randy Storbeck) Duckert, grandson Ryatt Harris, and sisters Raynelle (Vern) Butzine, Christine Nichols, and Cindy (Jeff) Loomis. She is also survived by a number of nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.
She is preceded in death by her grandson Clay in infancy, her parents, and father-in-law Robert, and brother Gary.
A funeral service for Sue will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019 at St. John Ev. Lutheran Church in Waterloo with Rev. James Adomeit presiding. Visitation will be held at the church on Friday, Nov. 22, 2019 from 4-7 p.m. and also on Saturday at the church from 10 a.m. until the time of service. Burial will follow the service on Saturday at Oak Hill Cemetery in Waterloo.
Memorials in Sues honor to St. John Ev. Lutheran Church would be appreciated.
Pederson-Nowatka Funeral Homes- Waterloo is caring for the family. To place an online condolence please visit www.pn-fh.com.
