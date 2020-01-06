Jamie Rene’ “Lackey” Stueber, 36, died Dec. 20, 2019. She was born Sept.24, 1983. She was a very beautiful person inside and out. She was a banker for the last 18 years and loved serving the public.
She leaves behind her two dreams that came true, Shelden Norman Stueber and Wesley Ray Stueber; parents Timothy Ray Lackey and Treasure Marie Dela Ossa; step mother Tracy Lyn Clifcorn, grandparents John and Diane Cook; uncles Joseph Charles Dela Ossa, Damon Vincent Dela Ossa, Darren Frances Dela Ossa, and Mr. and Mrs. Derick Preston.
Jamie touched so many lives, in lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Jamie’s GO FUND ME page on Facebook or at www.gofundme.com/jamie039s-memorialfund. Private family services will be held at a later date. Online condolences may be made at www.grassefs.com. Grasse Funeral Service in Rio is serving the family.
