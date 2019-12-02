Sherry L. Bartz, 52, of Waterloo passed away on Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019 at UW Hospital in Madison.
Sherry was born on Dec. 20, 1966 in Fort Atkinson, Wisconsin the daughter of William and Nancy (Dahnke) Bartz. She was a graduate of D.C. Everest High School in Schofield, Wisconsin. Sherry worked as a dispatcher for various trucking companies for many years, and also worked at Crave Brothers for nine years. She was a member of the Waterloo VFW Auxiliary and participated in the MS Walk every year in Madison. She enjoyed visiting with her friends and family and also spending time with her beloved dogs. She will be greatly missed by many.
She is survived by her mother Nancy Neupert; her significant other Don Liaromatis; sister Becky (David) Clarke and brothers Bryce (Tammy) Neupert and Brett Neupert. She is also survived by a number of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
She is preceded in death by her father William and step-father Dale.
Memorials in Sherry’s honor to the MS Society would be appreciated.
A memorial service was held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec.r 4, 2019 at St. John Ev. Lutheran Church in Waterloo with the Rev. James Adomeit presiding. Visitation was at the church on Wednesday from 9 a.m. until the time of the service. Burial will take place in Washington Cemetery in the Town of Portland at a later date.
Pederson-Nowatka Funeral Home-Waterloo is caring for the family. To place an online condolence please visit www.pn-fh.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.