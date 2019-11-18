Jo Lee P. Heiman, 81, of Marshall passed on Nov. 12, 2019, after a five-year battle with cancer, with her husband Jim at her side, at Agrace Hospice Care in Fitchburg. Jo was born on Sept. 15, 1938, the second of nine children. She was a proud graduate of the Marshall class of 1956. She and Jim were happily married for 64 years. Throughout their many years of marriage they traveled and raised a family of four children.
Jo’s faith, family, and friends were of great importance to her. Jo was an active member of Holy Family Church, Marshall campus. She was part of the choir for almost 60 years, a communion minister, past council member and part of the Sisters of St. Mary’s singing group. Jo loved to travel and took many trips with both her family and friends. She was an avid reader and loved her flower gardens. Jo also loved to quilt. Her love for quilting started over 25 years ago and she has made close to 100 quilt projects or more over the years. She had fun enjoying Scrabble, crossword puzzles, bunco and many varied card games with family and friends.
Jo’s greatest love was for her grandchildren. To them she was Nana, playmate, storyteller, lullaby master and teacher. She attended as many of their activities as possible and enjoyed watching their successes.
Jo is survived by her husband, Jim; her children, Greg (Karen), Doug (Kasey), Tim, and Melissa (Eric); her six grandchildren, Sawyer, Jace, Ellen, Isabel, Carter and Mara. She is further survived by five sisters and one brother.
She was preceded in death by her parents, one sister, and one brother.
The family wishes to thank Jo’s extended family and friends for their sup ort during this difficult time in addition to the staff at Agrace Hospice Care for providing such compassionate care during her last weeks. It gives the family solace to know that Jo is now in heaven with her Lord and Savior watching over us from above.
Visitation will be at Holy Family Church in Marshall on Friday, Nov. 22, 2019 from 4-6 p.m. and again on Saturday from 9-11 a.m., with a Mass of Christian Burial immediately following. Burial will take place at St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery in Marshall after the Mass.
Hart-Vick Funeral Home and Cremation Service is assisting the family. Memories and condolences may be sent to www.watertownwifuneralhome.com.
