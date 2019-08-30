Ethel B. Vivier, age 82, passed away peacefully at St. Mary’s Care Center in Madison.
Ethel is survived by her husband Ralph; children Robert, Mary (Nick) Lemke, George, Ralph, Tom (John), Doris Mendoza, and Rose (Dan) Dorst; 12 grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; two children, Albert and Barb; and one grandchild, Greg.
Private services will be held.
The family wishes to express a special thank you to the entire staff of St. Mary’s Care Center for the care and compassion for Ethel during her stay.
