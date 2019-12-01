Marianne “Pat” Hafenstein, 84, of Sun Prairie, formerly of Waterloo and St. Germain, passed away on Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019 at Hyland Crossings in Sun Prairie.
She was born on Oct. 21, 1935 in Columbus, Wisconsin to Edward and Loretta (Meitner) Peschel. She married August “Augie” Hafenstein on July 26, 1958 at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Waterloo. The couple enjoyed 36 years together until his death in 1995.
Pat was a 1954 graduate of Waterloo High School. She worked for more than 25 years at the Waterloo School District. She was an avid sportswoman and enjoyed hunting, trapshooting, fishing, golfing, and snowmobiling. She was a Wisconsin women’s state rifle champion. She was a member of the Association of Wisconsin Snowmobile Clubs and served as its secretary for 25 years. She also enjoyed photography and took professional photographs for many local families’ weddings and other special events.
Pat is survived by her children, Patti (James) Dulin, Greg Hafenstein, and Terri (David) Rees, her grandchildren Sean Dulin and Megan Dulin, her brother Daniel Peschel, and many nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, her sister Bernadine Peschel, and her brother Michael Peschel.
The family would like to thank the staff of Hyland Crossings and Heartland Hospice for the wonderful care given to Pat and her family.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019 at the Pederson-Nowatka Funeral Home in Waterloo with Fr. Jorge Miramontes presiding. Visitation will be held at the funeral home from 9 a.m. until the time of service. Burial will follow the service at St. Joseph’s Catholic Cemetery in Waterloo.
Pederson-Nowatka Funeral Homes- Waterloo is caring for the family. To place an online condolence please visit www.pn-fh.com.
