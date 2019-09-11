Leo Herbert Meyer, 67, passed away at Agrace Hospice in Fitchburg on Sept. 7, 2019.
Leo was born Sept. 24, 1951 to Herbert Meyer and Grace (Schaller) Meyer. He graduated from Waterloo High School in 1971 and was employed at Perry Printing, then Sussek Machine Corp. in Waterloo.
Leo was an avid outdoorsman with hunting and fishing as his passion. He enjoyed going to auctions and looking for bargains. He was a devoted Packer, Brewer, and Badger fan.
Leo was a loyal uncle, great-uncle, step-brother, and friend, always willing to help others in need.
Leo is survived by his step-siblings: Norman (Judi) Eggert of Waterloo, Irene (Gene) Skalitzky of Columbus, Carl (Bonnie) Eggert of Hayward, John (Marlene) Eggert of Waterloo, and Linda (Alan) Hightower of Rochester, New York. He is also survived by his aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and many cousins.
He was proceeded in death by his parents, his sister Joanne Broitzman, and his step-brother Howard (Sandy) Abel.
A Memorial service will be held at St John’s Lutheran Church in Waterloo on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019. Visitation will be from 9:30-11 a.m. with a service and luncheon to follow. Leo will be laid to rest in Washington Cemetery in the town of Portland.
