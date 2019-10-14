Genevieve Kiesow

Genevieve (Jenny) R. Kiesow, age 92, of Marshall, passed away surrounded by family on Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019.
She was born on July 14, 1927, in the Town of Medina on the family farm to Leonard and Ruth (Woelffer) Kuhl. She was married to Raymond Kiesow on Feb. 7, 1948. She was a lifelong member of St. Paul Lutheran Church in Marshall.
Ray and Jenny farmed for many years while raising their four children. Jenny then worked for McKay Nursery in Waterloo for 20 years. After retirement, Jenny became an avid quilter, making over 1,500 quilts for charity along with many quilts for her family. Jenny had other talents including embroidery and rug making. She loved the outdoors and spent many hours in her garden.
Jenny is survived by her children, Carolyn (Dennis) Gieck, Nancy (Wayne) Kittleson, Wayne (Jo) Kiesow and David Kiesow; grandchildren, Shelly (John) Salzman, Krista (Mihai) Oana, Lyle (Kelly) Kittleson, Mark Suchanek, Jill (Jeff) Larson; great grandchildren, Sam and Matthew Salzman, Ben and Delia Oana, Landon and Brynley Kittleson: a sister Linda (Bernard) Tangney; nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Ray in 2005, granddaughter Jennifer Gieck; brother Robert Kuhl.
Funeral Services will be on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019 at 11 a.m. at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Marshall. Family and friends may call from 9 a.m. until the time of service. A special thank you to the staff at Home Again Assisted Living in Columbus and Heartland Hospice for their loving care during the last few months of her life.
Online condolences and memories may be sent to www.watertownwifuneralhome.com.
