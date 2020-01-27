Louise R. Korth, 93, of Waterloo, passed away on Monday, Jan. 27, 2020 at the Highland House in Waterloo.
Louise was born on Oct. 29, 1926 in the Town of Waterloo the daughter of Walter and Lenora (Neupert) Wendt. She was a 1944 graduate of Waterloo High School. Louise was married to Edwin Korth on Oct. 16, 1946 at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Newville. She was a longtime member of St. John’s Lutheran Church in Waterloo, where she was active with Dorcas, Owls of the church, and assembling the monthly newsletters. In her working years she was a doctor’s assistant at the Waterloo clinic until her retirement in 1992. Louise was also involved with coordinating the blood bank, American Legion Auxiliary, Waterloo Meals on Wheels and the Nutrition Center. In her retirement she enjoyed helping out with visitations and funerals with Pederson-Nowatka Funeral Homes. Above all she enjoyed spending time with her family and friends and will be dearly missed by all who knew her.
Survivors include: daughter Joan (Tom) Guettler; grandchildren Erin and Josh (Marisa); and her sister Myrtle Korth. She is also survived by a number of nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.
She is preceded in death by her parents, brothers Alvin and Arnold, and her son Michael.
A funeral service for Louise will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 31, 2020 at St. John Ev. Lutheran Church in Waterloo with Rev. Chris Esmay presiding. Visitation will be held at the church from 9 a.m. until the time of service. Burial will follow the service at Oak Hill Cemetery in Waterloo.
Pederson-Nowatka Funeral Home is caring for the family. To place an online condolence please visit www.pn-fh.com.
