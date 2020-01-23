Raymond R. Robertson

Raymond “Sugar Ray” R. Robertson, 92, of Waterloo passed away on Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020 at the VA Hospital in Madison.
Ray was born on Sept. 24, 1927 in Cazenovia, Wisconsin the son of Oliver and Lois (Brimmer) Robertson. Ray worked many years for Western Electric traveling all over the world. Ray was a proud veteran, having served in Germany during WWII. Ray had the privilege of traveling to Washington DC on the honor flight. A trip he thoroughly enjoyed. Ray was a member of the Waterloo American Legion and VFW Post and proudly served on the Military Honor Guard.
Survivors include: daughters Lynn Weber, Laura Gorder and Lisa (Russ) Uselmann; grandchildren Erin, Ryan, Marc (Angie), Brooke, Colin, Ben, Michael (Corissa) and Matthew; great grandchildren Nevaeh, Brynlee, Grayson, Cal and Drake; sisters Shirley Kohl, Luke (Richard) Wedeward, Lenore Meitner and Deanna Klitzke; brothers Roger, John (Jane), Richard (Vicki) and Lynn (Karen) Robertson. Ray is also survived by a number of nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends. He is preceded in death by his parents, siblings Phyllis, Rosemary, Wilber and Bob.
Per Ray’s request there will be a “Big Party” on Saturday May 16, 2020 from 1-6 p.m. at the Krause-Langer VFW Post 6614, 115 S. Monroe St. Waterloo, Wisconsin 53594. Please come to share memories and stories of Ray.
The family would like to express a special thank you to the staff and doctors at the VA Hospital, who provided such compassionate care over the last three weeks. The staff of the Highland House Waterloo for the wonderful care over the last eight years, he considered all of you family. In lieu of flowers memorials in Ray’s honor may be made to Highland House Waterloo, Waterloo Fire and EMS Supporters, INC or the Hospice unit at VA Hospital in Madison.
Pederson-Nowatka Funeral Home Waterloo is caring for the family. To place an online condolence please visit www.pn-fh.com.
