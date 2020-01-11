Anyway, as someone who is technically a millennial I expected to know every word on this list. Reader, I did not.
Keep it 100 is supposed to mean ‘keep it real.’ Couldn’t we just say keep it real? Or does that seem more in line with Gen X. I think the only time I can recall hearing keep it real was in films made in the late 1990s. Apparently the 100 is replaced by the 100 emoji.
Not quite sure why millennials feel the need to emoji things. As one of the older members of the generation, born on the cusp of Gen X, my emoji usage is a smiley face or thumbs up. Maybe another symbol if I’m feeling creative.
Draking, named after the Canadian rapper Drake, describes behavior such as contacting an ex late at night or being nostalgic about past relationships. I’d never heard of this before. Then again, I remember Drake when he was known by his name Aubrey Graham and performed on the Canadian TV show “Degrassi: the Next Generation.”
When I watched the movie “Eighth Grade” I could never figure out why the character ended all of her vlogs by saying Gucci. Was she trying to get sponsored by the luxury brand or have an obsession with luxury Italian fashion. Nope; younger millennials use the word to describe something good or cool. In all honesty, I think Gucci should be used to describe something ridiculous overpriced as in, “That sandwich is so gucci, it costs $15.”
Suss with the double s is defined as trying to figure something out or gain more intel on a topic and the word is chiefly British. Sus with only one s is an abbreviation for suspicious and/or suspect. Does this mean one can suss out someone’s sus behavior? It seems to be an unnecessary abbreviation like totes instead of totally or def for definitely. Perhaps this is part of the millennial shorthand originally used for instant messaging on the internet and now used for texting. I suppose I could ask someone in their 20s about this one.
After reading this list and being confused by not knowing some of these words and phrases, I decided to check out a Gen X slang quiz. I was able to pass through it, missing only two definitions (honestly, people outside of Boston use the word wicked as an antonym for very). Some of the phrases were even ones I’d heard my parents say like referring to a junky car as a beater.
Then I fell into a slang quiz wormhole where I found I picked up on baby boomer slang phrases too; I blame exposure to media that took place in the 60s and 70s for my knowledge of that. And there were words and phrases from other generations I recognized, words I’d seen mostly in old books.
I suppose being familiar with slang from various generations can come in handy.
Despite all of the generational slang differences, we can all agree on one thing: it’s called a bubbler.
