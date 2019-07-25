Did you miss me, Waterloo and Marshall?
For those of you who have no idea who the person writing this column is let me introduce – or reintroduce – myself.
My name is Amber Gerber and I am the new managing editor of The Courier. Now, you may be thinking to yourself ‘Hey, wasn’t there another editor at the paper with that same name within the last 15 or so years?’
It’s true, I was the editor of the paper for several years before I was shifted to another position within the company. For the last six years I have been the reporter for the McFarland Thistle where I wrote stories focused on the local government, schools, businesses, organizations, events and people who called the village home.
When Diane Graff, the previous Courier editor, chose to return to the Watertown Daily Times and I was asked to take the helm at the newspaper, I couldn’t pass up the opportunity.
I suppose telling you a bit about myself is in order, so here goes: I grew up (and still reside in) Lake Mills and graduated from UW-Whitewater in May of 2005 with a degree in English with a writing emphasis. I’ve been a full-time journalist with Hometown News Group since the spring of 2006. As a reporter, I’ve covered a wide variety of topics ranging from government meetings and community events to new businesses and WIAA swimming.
I’ve shared the stories of countless people with our readers and learned more than my fair share on a breadth of topics including how school budgets are determined to the fundamentals of the sport of curling.
When I’m not working you are likely to find me reading (I’m a huge fan of libraries), watching movies, going to concerts, and doing anything to avoid washing the dishes.
I’m excited to share the communities’ stories with The Courier’s readers and connecting with the people who call Waterloo and Marshall home.
If you have an idea or tip for a story, or just want to say hello, feel free to contact me at agerber@hngnews.com or 920-478-2188.
