There have been two consistent addresses during my life – my parents’ home and my grandparents’ house. I can recall the physical addresses of both without needing a moment to think. I kind of know what it’s like to undergo a big move when my parents’ bought a new mobile home but there was never a ‘packing up the car and driving to a new city’ move.
But my grandparents’ home seemed to be mostly stagnant since I was a child. Very little changed and that was actually really comforting, to know that no matter what, our old money cups were still in the cupboard next to the sink. (Money cups were plastic cups where my grandpa would put money in for us to use, particularly when the carnival came to town in the summer.) The shed in the backyard always had a basketball hoop and the interior of the garage still had the directions for a scavenger hunt my mom and aunt created when they were kids. And I can’t forget to mention the upstairs wall that I decided was a better canvas to use my crayons on, yet somehow it was my brother who was blamed for coloring on the wall.
But recently, we started to pack up the house. My grandpa died more than a decade ago and my grandma passed in August. I have several boxes of stuff at the house that either needs to be brought to my apartment, donated, sold or tossed in the trash. The books filling several plastic containers can be sold, my prom dress can be donated, the porcelain dolls will be kept, and the various knick-knacks can probably be tossed out.
There are a few pieces of furniture and décor that my grandma said I could have after expressing interest in them when she was alive. In all honesty, there isn’t much of anything else I want from my grandparent’s house. Except maybe the mink stole we used to play with as kids just because it’s so kitschy.
All of this packing has made me realize that at some point I won’t be able to have access to the three-bedroom, single-family home.
I have a lot of great memories of my grandparents’ house like using the deck furniture cushions to build forts, Christmas’ where the presents seemed to overfill the living room, sleeping on the sleeper-sofa when we’d stay overnight, enjoying thick chocolate malts made by our grandpa, eating supper there nearly every Sunday when I was really young, celebrating every holiday there, the lazy susans in the lower corner kitchen cabinets, and playing Super Nintendo in our playroom (formerly a bedroom occupied by my mom and aunts when they were children).
I can still point to the spot in the living room where I hid after telling my great-grandma I was supposed to go there after pre-school one day. No one was there so I did the logical thing and sat behind the recliner and refused to answer the phone or the door. (I was able to get inside the house because this was the mid-1980s and no one locked their houses.)
Once, when I was in elementary school, I faked being sick so I could go to my grandparents’ house for a few hours while my mom worked and record “Buffy the Vampire Slayer” (the movie version) off of Cinemax at their house. Totally worth it especially because somehow even though I was “sick” I was still able to enjoy a homemade chocolate malt.
It seemed that nothing bad could ever happen at my grandparents’ house, though I wonder if that’s just the nature of all dwellings occupied by grandparents. They tend to spoil us and rarely raise their voices at their grandchildren, or at least in my experience anyway.
It’s strange to think some other person is going to be living in the house. Will they put up new wallpaper in the kitchen? Tear down the shed in the backyard? Convert a bedroom into an office or install double sinks in the bathroom?
Of course, a new owner could decide to tear the house down and build a new home to their specifications. Maybe they will expand their dwelling to cover up more of the backyard where my siblings and I would play on the swing set or in the sandbox.
I’m not sure when the house will be sold, but I hope whoever buys it will create their own memories there. Who knows, maybe someone will color on the wall where I once did, and the blame will get passed on to someone else.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.