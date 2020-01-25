I have forgotten more interviews than I’d like to admit; when you’ve been working in newspapers for almost 14 years there’s no way to remember all the people you’ve talked to. Or at least, I can’t.
Last week, the device I use to record audio for interviews and meetings informed me it was running out of space prompting me to go back and delete about 100 recordings. Some people ask why reporters use recording devices instead of just writing down notes. Personally, I like recordings so I can go back and get the most accurate information possible. But that doesn’t mean I’m not also jotting down notes about the interview or meeting. Both methods help me process all of the information and ensure its accurate.
When deleting recordings, I thought it would be best to listen to some of my interviews before I erased them forever. First to go were the meetings from the McFarland village and school boards, which I had covered before coming to The Courier. I doubt that I’ll need to know about a decision on allowing students to enroll in college courses while still in high school or the village’s plans to revamp a park.
Then I went back to the small snippets of commentary made by high school coaches and athletes. For several years I was responsible for covering the McFarland High School girls and boys swim teams. I had forgotten how some teenagers search for the perfect quote to have printed in the paper. I had a 55 second recording from a high school senior following his final trip to the state meet. He was searching his phone to find the perfect way to sum up his swimming career and the only person (or rather, character) who could do this was Michael Scott from “The Office.” The teen wanted it to be accurate.
“Alright, Amber, you promise you’ll put this in the paper?”
The quote did make the paper and I’m sure the swimmer was just as enthusiastic to read it in print as he was reciting it to me.
In other sports reporting, a girl who earned a state title at the state swim meet couldn’t hold back crying a bit and kept apologizing. You could hear me telling her there was no shame in finding a way to release all of the emotions she was feeling at the moment.
Nearly all of these were erased.
You may have noticed Hometown News Group has been publishing veterans’ profiles for the past several years. I found hours of these interviews including a man who was a POW during Vietnam, a woman who discovered sleeping on the top bunk was not in her best interest during boot camp, and a World War II vet who decades after serving finally received his commendation medals. I ended up keeping these; it serves as a great document of history.
There were plenty of interviews of people who have interesting occupations, hobbies and talents that I had forgotten. Yet, I had forgotten about those stories until I heard parts of the interview. Oh yeah, I did talk to a middle schooler who had open-heart surgery who wasn’t worried about the procedure at all – she just wanted to be healed up in time to attend her eighth-grade graduation. And there was the man whose family had once lived in the log cabin displayed on the grounds of the historical society museum.
Of course, not every interview is a happy one and going back to those can bring about sadness. I’d forgotten I still had an interview with a woman, just a couple years older than myself, who had stage 4 metastatic breast cancer. She was blunt about her diagnosis and even found some humor in all of situations she was encountering.
There was the young woman in her early 20s who had been diagnosed with neuroendocrine cancer; in an interview with her sister about a benefit they were planning, she started to cry because as much as she wanted to believe her younger sister would make it through this, the reality was grim.
When I listened to portions of all these interviews, some made me smile, others feel a bit sad, but overall it reminded me how fortunate I am to have some part in sharing their stories with other people.
