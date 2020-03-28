Last week, I attended a concert and played bar trivia. My friends and I are planning to see a movie as part of our Spooky Tuesday series (seeing a scary film one Tuesday a month). I’m even thinking about exploring a museum or animal sanctuary.
We’re being urged to keep our distance from others and practice social isolation to prevent the spread of COVID-19. This comes at the time of year when I’m ready to shake off the winter doldrums and spend time outside of my apartment; there are plenty of other people who probably feel this way, too. Despite the fact I’m pretty content with spending time alone with a good book or record, spending too much time alone isn’t all that healthy.
Thankfully, we have technology to help keep us connected, even if we can’t meet face-to-face.
Boston punk band Dropkick Murphys was facing not playing on St. Patrick’s Day for the first time in their career. Instead of wallowing in some green beer, the band decided to perform for fans worldwide who tuned into the “Streaming Up From Boston” concert through the internet. There was no one in the live audience except the tech crew yet the band still put in the energy and effort to perform for fans on March 17.
Other musicians have decided to follow suit by giving one or even daily performances people can stream online through various devices. It’s a different experience but at least you don’t have to worry about tickets selling out, prices, parking or travel time.
One of my friends used to host trivia at a Madison bar and decided she wanted to find a way to entertain people stuck at home. Quarantrivia was born from this. Using Facebook live and messenger, she read off the questions and players could respond to her directly using Facebook messenger. There were no prizes involved, but there were bragging rights. And it was 90 minutes of interacting with other people.
As for watching movies, the Spooky Tuesday bunch is determining who has what streaming services and what scary films are available on the platforms. There are a few options we can use to watch the movie together. And unlike when we go to the theater, no one will shush us if we talk during the show. (Not that we do that, we’re pretty polite movie-goers.) And by talk, I mean message. It’s a shared experience we can participate in from the comfort of our homes.
When it comes to visiting museums, zoos and aquariums, the fact these places have closed down isn’t going to keep people from checking out exhibits. A number of popular destinations have online resources to let online visitors get a peek at what they have to offer. For zoos, aquariums and other animal sanctuaries, staff are still needed to tend the creatures so they’ve opted to maintain live feeds or Q&As. Even a few minutes watching the moon jelly camera at Monterey Bay Aquarium can help me feel like I’m not stuck at home.
Strangely enough, the social isolation has actually resulted in me socializing with more people. There’s a Facebook group for one of my favorite podcasts and with many of the listeners isolated at home, members are reaching out more to get recommendations on what movies to check out or books to read. I’ve even discovered someone on the group who grew up in the Wisconsin Dells after a post about how drive-ins would be a great option for entertainment during social distancing as long as people remained in their car or in close proximity to it while there, and the ticket booth operator could be behind a protective window.
Thankfully, technology is keeping us from being completely isolated; who knows, maybe we’ll even go back to older forms of communicating like writing physical letters or actually talking (not just texting) on the phone until we can meet up face-to-face once more.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.