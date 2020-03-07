When I go to my parent’s home to visit (or eat) they usually talk about how there is nothing on TV. Unless there’s a specific show they want to watch, they end up channel surfing for a movie, an episode of Law & Order: SVU they haven’t seen for a few months, or a house show on HGTV.
Since I don’t have cable, I’m not really privy to what’s happening in the world of TV home purchasing and renovations. But from the shows I have seen, I’ve noticed there are some trends.
First of all, I’m curious as to what type of jobs some of the people looking for homes have. They’ll give some vague explanation about their occupation and then note the family has $1.2 million to buy a new house. Granted, I know the people likely don’t have that kind of money on hand, but geez, they must have practically perfect credit to get a huge loan that would allow them to finance a home worth that much. When I hear the budget for the new home, my first thought goes to how big of a home library and media room that money would be able to fund. Forget stainless steel appliances; I want a hidden passageway from my bedroom to the library down the hall. Perhaps a small in-ground indoor pool for my pet turtle located in a room with plenty of sun exposure.
One of the main trends I noticed is having a bathroom with a double sink. Like, every renovation job or new house needs two sinks in the majority of the bathrooms. This has always made me curious because are there situations where two people absolutely need to use the bathroom sink at the exact same time and cannot share the space? Growing up in a family of five with two bathrooms, there was never a time – even if I was just brushing my teeth – did I want my sister in the same space combing her hair or cleaning her teeth. Granted, the bathroom wasn’t very large, but even if it were, one of us would have the patience to wait.
To me, the bathroom has always seemed to be the perfect place to have a bit of privacy. If someone is using it, even if to just brush their hair, the door is closed (and often locked). A closed bathroom door means no one will ever barge in on you, though they may knock and ask you to hurry up. The idea of having to share the space with another person while I’m in there getting ready is a no go. But, it seems on all the home buying and renovation shows, people are ecstatic to have dual sinks. Perhaps it’s like a his and hers matching pair, so one person uses one particular sink the other individual uses the other. This of course makes me wonder when our society reached the point where you can no longer share a sink with another person you share a home with, which leads me to think somewhere along the line the idea of sharing has become less popular, at least when it comes to bathroom spaces.
I suppose the final conveniences people are seeking in their new or renovated spaces is a guest bedroom and children’s playroom. When I was growing up, none of my friends lived in a home with a guest bedroom or playroom. Or if they did, it had originally been a bedroom for a child who moved away from home and their parents simply kept the mattress and bedframe. This “guest room” almost certainly doubled as a storage space or home office. No one’s homes, not even the friend who lived in the more affluent neighborhood, had a guest bedroom or room specifically for children to utilize.
Maybe people are having more guests staying over than in the past and they don’t want to inconvenience anyone who lives in the home or have the visitor bunk on the couch. And instead of having their children play in their bedrooms or in a living room, they want to keep all of the toys and playtime contained in one area.
And while I have learned to understand the desired spaces in new or renovated homes, I still can’t wrap my head around the double sinks – it just boggles my brain.
