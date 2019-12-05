It was about 6:30 p.m. Saturday when I decided it was time to put up my Christmas tree. When I was growing up, the tree always went up Thanksgiving weekend and I suppose it’s just stuck with me. It allows the decoration to be on display for just the right amount of time — not too soon or too late.
About four years ago I had to buy a new tree when my roommate (aka my older brother) moved out of our old apartment and took the existing artificial tree with him. It was actually great because it allowed me to pick out a tree that didn’t feel oversized in the apartment. I decided to search the internet in hopes of finding the right faux pine tree.
I’ve never been one for conventional decor, my decorating style could best be described as eclectic, so I suppose it didn’t come as a total surprise that I bought a six-foot slim black Christmas tree.
Friends asked me why I wanted to have a tree with artificial black needles. What was the deal with going against tradition? My explanation was pretty simple — you never really get to see green ornaments when they hang on a traditional tree. Matte green bulbs blend in with the tree. Plus, in my opinion, the green needles seemed to be competing for attention with the ornaments. When I’d look at a tree, the green overpowered all other colors. According to a quick internet search, green is the color most visible at a distance for the majority of people based on its wavelengths so it makes sense that it would appear to dominate the colors of the tree’s decorations.
The other reasons for wanting a non-traditional looking tree were so my colorful ornaments would have a greater contrast with the method of display and because, well, the black Christmas tree simply existed so why not give it a go?
Of course, when you have a non-traditional tree, you simply cannot have a traditional tree topper. I found a plush ornament that looks like a mini-Godzilla wearing a Santa Claus hat that perches near the top branches. I joked that the creature is there to protect my apartment from Krampus or those odd Elf on the Shelf folks. (Seriously, those things kind of creep me out.)
The unconventional tree isn’t the only non-traditional holiday tradition that I have. When given the opportunity to decorate cut-out cookies, I tend to not frost the Christmas trees in green. You can always tell which sugar cookies I decorated because the trees might be red or blue; the snowman might be orange and the snowflakes may end up purple.
After putting up my tree, I noticed it’s not in the best condition anymore and may need to be replaced next year. I’m already thinking what type of artificial Christmas tree I’ll consider for the future — those tinsel ones look awfully appealing to me, maybe the 2020 winter holiday season will feature a tree with iridescent needles or one where the needles are painted white and has the appearance of a permanent state of being covered in snowflakes.
Whatever the case, I’m pretty sure my small Godzilla will retain the coveted tree topper spot. You know, for the sake of tradition.
