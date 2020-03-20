The way we live our lives has rapidly changed in the last week. One day, we’re going about life as normal and the next, the store shelves are quickly being emptied of toilet paper and hand sanitizer is hoarded. Parents are scrambling to find childcare as schools close for an extended period of time. People are worried about what will happen if their place of employment closes for an extended period of time – how will they pay their bills?
As a person with generalized, chronic anxiety, I was sure that all of this, even the parts that don’t impact me, would cause a panic attack.
But it hasn’t. I’m feeling pretty calm about the whole situation. Maybe it’s the years of practicing relaxation techniques.
Now, I know there are plenty of people who are experiencing anxiety about COVID-19 and its impacts. Between the virus itself and misinformation often shared on social media, facts can be overlooked.
I figured this would be a good time to put out some information from the CDC.
• Illnesses have ranged from mild symptoms to severe illness. People may have the following symptoms 2-14 days after exposure: fever, cough, and shortness of breath. If you believe you have been exposed to COVID-19 and develop a fever and other symptoms, call your healthcare provider.
• There is no current vaccine. The best way to prevent the illness is avoid being exposed to the virus.
• Help prevent the illness by washing your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds especially if you have been in a public place, before you eat, or after blowing your nose, coughing or sneezing. If soap and water are not readily available, use hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol. Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth.
• Put distance between yourself and other people. The CDC reports the virus is spread mainly from person-to-person who are in close contact, about 6 feet. If you need to go out for any purpose, maintain a physical distance with others.
• Disinfect and sanitize surfaces to prevent the spread of the virus.
The CDC website also has a plethora of answers in its COVID-19 FAQs and I suggest you check those out. For myself, reading up on facts can help decrease my anxiety.
Speaking of anxiety, there are a lot of ways to manage it. I’ve found the following has helped me: taking deep breaths — slowly inhale through the nose and exhale through the mouth; limit social media – it can feel overwhelming to see all the coronavirus posts; find an activity you enjoy to keep your brain occupied; talk to someone and let them know you are feeling anxious; continue taking preventative measures to decrease your chances of getting sick; and realize you only have so much control over the situation so focus on what you can control.
We can handle this. Take a deep breath and realize everyone is dealing with the situation the best they can or know how to. As Wisconsinites, we all know how to prepare in case of a massive snowstorm. We know to make sure we have enough supplies at home, to limit travel, to be prepared to be stuck at home. So certainly, we can handle the changes brought about because of COVID-19. We’ll adapt and adjust and ride it out.
