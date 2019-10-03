I once saw a Twitter post where the writer said since becoming an adult, no one has asked him what his favorite dinosaur is.
I tried to remember the last time someone asked me my favorite type of dino. I have a feeling the topic of top three dinosaurs was brought up when I visited the Field Museum in Chicago two years ago, but outside of that, nothing.
As adults, our go-to questions for people we are just meeting are along the lines of: Where do you work? Where did you go to school? Where are you from? How long have you lived here? Great get-to-know-you questions but lacking the excitement of dinosaur discussions.
Maybe it’s because I grew up in a small town where one of the bank tellers was the mom of a classmate, so when we were studying our dinosaur unit, it was natural for her to ask me my favorite dinosaur. Or maybe children get asked these types of questions because the adult may already know the basic info of the youth, or basically be a stranger and children aren’t supposed to talk to strangers, much less divulge personal information.
I think I will start asking people about their favorite dinosaur when I first meet them. Will it sound like an odd question? Absolutely. But, man, what a great conversation it could spark.
Dinosaurs may also be on my brain because it was announced Jeff Goldblum, Laura Dern and Sam Neill will be in “Jurassic World 3.” I remember going to see “Jurassic Park” at the Watertown movie theater and how when the dinos roared the sound seemed to fill the entire theater. I actually saw the movie when it was re-released in theaters a few years ago.
When the movie was originally released, my local library had a youth reading group for children and teens who read the book. What I also remember about the library event was talking about everyone’s favorite dinosaur. Because the bulk of the attendees were still in elementary school, dinosaurs were still a relatively popular topic. Plus, it seemed we were living in a golden age of dinosaurs in pop culture with TV shows and cartoons devoted to the extinct species.
So maybe the next time I meet someone for the first time or when conversation seems to lull among my group of friends or family, I’ll ask what everyone’s favorite dinosaur is.And, in case you were wondering, I’m quite fond of triceratops and stegosaurus. How about yourself?
