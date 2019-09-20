Last year, as I was celebrating the annual Banned Books Week, someone asked if we still needed it. The person inquired when was the last time a book was actually banned in the United States. Challenged, sure, but not outright permanently pulled from the shelves. Perhaps it’s because we live in communities where no one feels the need to pull books from shelves, but across the nation, there are still places where certain reading materials are banned.
For instance, a school pastor at St. Edward School in Nashville removed Harry Potter books from the library before the start of the school year. The reasoning? The spells uttered by the characters really work and when read by a human could conjure evil spirits. OK. Who among us hasn’t uttered the spells from the book series, perhaps while pretending the sparkler we’re holding is a wand? Here we are, in 2019, and books are actually being banned.
Now, some people may argue that a book being removed from a single school or library isn’t necessarily banning because these works can still be purchased from stores and found in other schools and libraries. This hasn’t always been the case though. The United States Congress in 1873 passed the Comstock Laws, criminalizing the use of the U.S. Post Office to send any materials deemed obscene. The following books were listed as banned under this provision: “The Canterbury Tales,” “The Decameron,” and “Moll Flanders,” all published in Europe. You have to remember that at this time, the only way to obtain copies was to have someone bring it back after visiting Europe or through the mail. Obviously, there must have been some people who found a way around this ban. At least, I like to think so.
There was even an instance of book burning last year when director of religious group Rescue the Perishing Paul Dorr decided to burn an Iowa library’s copies of David Levithan’s “Two Boys Kissing,” Suzanne and Max Lang’s “Families, Families, Families,” Gayle E. Pitman’s “This Day in June” and Christine Baldacchino’s “Morris Micklewhite and the Tangerine Dress.” Levithan and Pitman’s books were both on the list of top challenged books in 2018. In 1948, people in several communities in the United States burned comic books as it was felt the materials corrupted children.
Looking at the list of challenged books, I’ve read more than 50 that have shown up on the list and a surprising number are books I was required to read for school. I can’t imagine having my fourth grade teacher reprimanded for reading “My Brother Sam is Dead” to our class, nor my entire freshman class for tackling “To Kill a Mockingbird.” What if these books were banned for everyone? Would my book club have to read “Habibi” and “The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time” in a secret location? Would my house be raided a la “Fahrenheit 451” for all the books I own that had been challenged?
Maybe being a journalist has made me a crusader against censorship. Perhaps being a voracious reader makes me feel the need to allow everyone access to any book they want to pick up. Banned Books Week starts Sunday and you can bet I’ll be rebellious enough to read novels that have been challenged or outright banned.
Speaking of books, did you know September is National Library Card Sign-up Month? I actually have cards for two Wisconsin library systems.
There are plenty of great reasons to have a library card; this year alone I have saved more than $2,000 by checking out books and DVDs instead of purchasing them. And while you don’t need a card to participate in the many programs hosted by the library, why not get one if you’re already there?
Additionally, the library is paid in part by a small percentage of your tax dollars so you’ve already done a bit to help fund it, you may as well get some use out of what you pay for.
As nerdy as it sounds, I never leave home without my library card, just in case I decide to make a quick stop to see what’s new or get an alert that an item I had a hold on is ready to pick up.
And hey, maybe you can have a twofer by getting your library card and then checking out a challenged book next week.
