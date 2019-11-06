Last week I took three days of vacation in honor of my favorite holiday – Halloween. When I initially planned to take these days off months ago, I hoped to head to Chicago for a day to see the Andy Warhol exhibit at the Art Institute. Then I remembered how early I’d need to wake up to get either on the Milwaukee train or head down to Harvard for the commuter train into the city. The idea was scrapped in favor of getting some more time to snooze.
Having the days off meant being able to sleep in and lounge around for most – if not the entire – day. I was pleased at the thought of not needing to pull myself out of bed by a particular time. However, my body felt the need to be awake between 8 and 8:30 a.m. every day. Now, I didn’t expect to sleep past 10 a.m. (even though I was up until after 1 a.m. most of my vacation time) but I was hoping to stay asleep for at least seven hours. Apparently, my body has adapted to being functional at what I consider the early part of the day. (Yes, I am fully aware that by the time I pull myself out of bed, plenty of people have already put in a few hours of work but 8 a.m. still feels too early for me.)
I tried to fall back asleep by listening to some soothing white noise and curling under my electric blanket in order to ease myself into a cozy cocoon. Falling back to sleep eluded me; it was as if my body thought I needed to be functional enough to head into work even though my head kept reminding me I was on vacation. At least being up sooner than I expected allowed me some extra reading time.
Now, I’m not sure if this happens to anyone else, but not working for five consecutive days left me slightly confused as to what day of the week it was. I woke up Friday thinking about going to the office the following day only to remember it wasn’t Sunday yet. The same thing happened Saturday morning. By the time Sunday actually arrived, I had to double check the date to ensure my brain wasn’t playing tricks on me.
Actually, Sunday still caused me some problems as the clocks went back to standard time. As of Monday, my body was still adjusting to the fact everything was an hour behind. I don’t know about anyone else, but I’d gladly trade the one extra hour when we ‘fall back’ if it meant the sky wasn’t dark at 5 p.m.
I will say despite my brain hiccups my days off were actually relaxing. I didn’t have much anxiety about not being in the office and losing a few days of my work week and when I woke up to snow on Halloween morning, I was more than happy to not leave my apartment.
But, it seems my days of sleeping in while on vacation are a thing of the past. Oh well, at least it gives me more time to do other things on my days off. Like reading or maybe, just maybe, washing the dishes.
