Do you make New Year’s resolutions? Or do you choose a word or an intention to guide the direction of your year? After the busy holiday season winds down, it can be fun to step back and dream about the days and months ahead. One of my favorite things to do is get a blank planner and start to fill it with writing goals, reading lists, and project ideas. The challenge of making a resolution is that it often takes an investment of work, time, or money to fulfill our dreams. But I have good news for you. Your library card is your magic ticket to help alleviate the burdens of time and money, so you can make your resolutions a priority this year. How?
Let me introduce you to Gale Courses, a free online classroom portal where you can take free classes in a variety of topics. There are over 350 classes to choose from and the courses run every six weeks. You can take them at your own pace, wherever you are. The best part is that it’s completely free with a library card from a Jefferson or Waukesha county library. I want to share with you some comments we received from some of our library users who used Gale Courses this year to achieve their goals and learn something new:
• “Coming into this course, I didn’t have a clear picture of what the publishing business looked like, but after taking it, I feel like I might know more than some writers who are trying to get published!” (Beginner’s Guide to Getting Published class)
• “This course was good for someone familiar with strumming, but not with finger style guitar. It also helped a lot with finding the notes on the fret board.” (Introduction to Guitar class)
• “This is a great math refresher course! I would highly recommend it to any person who is looking to up their math game! It would be a great course for anyone just starting out buying a house or just wanting to learn a little bit more about banking or whatever.” (Math Refresher class)
• “I really liked this class and think it will be a big help when I travel again to Japan next year. Wish I had taken it before my first trip!” (Conversational Japanese class)
• “This course helped me understand the accounting system in the USA compared to what I learned overseas. Now I can put a CV in for a job like accounting.” (Accounting Fundamentals class)
Taking a class with Gale Courses will get you one step closer to turning your dream into an accomplishment. So what will your resolution for 2020 be? Try Gale Courses, and all of the other amazing services at your library, to start the year out right! You can register for classes anytime, log on at www.bridgeslibrarysystem.org/classes. If you don’t have a card, you can sign up for one online at www.getyourlibrarycard.org.
Jill Fuller is the coordinator of marketing and communications with the Bridges Library System of which the Karl Junginger Memorial Library is a member.
