As I have been keeping a close eye on the conversations, social media posts and reactions to media reports and various governmental orders across our state and country, I am beginning to see increased frustration with the drastic changes we have all been forced to make because of the coronavirus. As this continues, we all must be mindful of how important it is to remain calm, positive and manage it all one day at a time.
As we move further into this, I want to assure you that the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office remains here to serve and protect. While we have made some changes in how we do business to ensure our staff can be safe and healthy, we will not neglect our responsibilities to our community. I pledge to you that my staff and I will do everything we can in the pursuit of accomplishing our mission statement, “to protect the lives, property and constitutional rights of our citizens through honest, ethical and professional service to the community.”
We need your help in doing so. We can’t stress enough how imperative it is that everyone use proper precautions in keeping yourself healthy, such as washing hands, keeping your distance from others and following CDC recommendations. We also need you to ensure you continue sound practices in assisting us to complete our mission such as:
1. Lock your homes, businesses, cars and garages.
2. Ensure any properties that you may not be physically at right now are properly secured and monitored.
3. Immediately report suspicious activity. (See something, say something)
4. Look out for your neighbors and assist them as needed (with social distancing in mind)
In addition, as this change in our daily routines has changed, our moods may also change due to added stress. If you feel yourself becoming angry or upset because of this added stress, find creative ways to appropriately cope with that stress. Perhaps going for a walk, calling a friend or family member to chat or just getting some fresh air may be helpful. You could play a board game with your family or friends. If you see someone else is becoming stressed, try to recognize that it may be caused by the significant changes in our lives and do what you can to help them manage that stress.
I am not able to convey how important it is to remain calm, do not panic and be there for each other. As an example, I have witnessed the professionalism of my staff as we have navigated through these first couple of weeks of this pandemic and they have been outstanding. It reminds me that we live in a society with incredible people who really know how to come together in time of crisis. I urge you all to recognize that as well. Please remember that your sheriff’s office is here to stand by you through these challenging times. By working together, we will all get through this and we will be a stronger community as a result and Dodge County will continue to be an excellent place to live, work and visit.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.