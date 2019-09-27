The other week, I woke up and saw a large insect crawling on my left arm. At first I thought it was a spider, which is fine by me because they eat other bugs, but then I squinted my eyes a bit more and saw it was a giant tick. I quickly slapped my arm with my right hand in hopes of squishing the tick (yes, I know squishing ticks is a bad idea, but I was still groggy). The insect was too fast for me, and had scrambled further down my arm. Again, I swatted at the tick but as soon as I slapped at the bug, it seemed to completely disappear.
I know I had to have squished it. There was no way it could have escaped and I would have felt my hand touch the tick because it was super-sized. The insect showed up near my wrist but then, something strange happened. It just disappeared. I checked on my bed to make sure it hadn’t just taken a detour off my arm but no, it was just gone.
Apparently, I had hallucinated the tick. And as a bit of a hypochondriac, I decided to google what causes hallucinations. First off, I knew it wasn’t caused by any illegal substances because I don’t partake in anything like that. And I certainly didn’t eat any random mushrooms or berries I found growing in the wild. Then, the rabbit hole that is the internet swallowed me up with medical diagnostics. The first medical reason for hallucinations was schizophrenia. Great, just great, as if anxiety and depression weren’t bad enough.
I looked at the symptoms – hallucinations – check. Hearing voices inside my head – well, I talk to myself in my head a lot so I don’t think that counts. Smelling things that aren’t really there – check; on occasion I’ve smelled things that no one else smelled.
Then there were the neurological disorders like Alzheimer’s disease and other forms of dementia. I pulled up a quick ‘Do you have the symptoms of dementia” quiz on the internet and determined it was highly unlikely. And of course, the one ailment anytime you google medical symptoms – cancer, specifically, a brain tumor (though I know those can be benign but still mess with your brain).
So, I did what any logical person would do – I called a more advanced adult. I explained to my mom I was hallucinating bugs. It could be schizophrenia, I confided in her.
Her response? It was probably just the after-effect of a dream. I couldn’t remember what had been filling my head as I slept so it’s possible I was dreaming about bugs.
I looked up the symbolism of dreaming about bugs – apparently they can represent anxiety. You know what another symptom of anxiety is? Occasional hallucinations. As I followed the google results on hallucinations I eventually hit some that made sense. Feeling stressed out? It can cause hallucinations. Suffering from sleep deprivation? Yup, visual hallucinations. I even saw that if you are hungry, you might have hallucinations. Anxiety? Check. Stress? Check. Lack of sleep? Check. Hungry? Check.
So that giant tick never existed. And I probably should have realized it earlier when the insect I thought I saw had an abnormally large body and its legs were in the wrong places. But, at least the bug wasn’t real because I’d really like to keep my record of being tick-free.
