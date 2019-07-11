Now that the July 4 celebrations have passed, it is county fair time. And those living in the Waterloo and Marshall area have the opportunity to attend three surrounding fairs over the next seven weeks.
This week the Jefferson County Fair gets underway at the Jefferson County Fair Park in Jefferson. Although judging of youth exhibits started earlier this month, the actual fair kicked off on Wednesday, July 10 and runs through Sunday, July 14.
The Dane County Fair comes on the heels of the Jefferson County Fair July 18-21 at the Alliant Energy Center in Madison.
The Dodge County Fair is held Aug. 14-18 at the fairgrounds east of Beaver Dam.
All the county fairs come with the usual wide selection of musical entertainment, food, midway carnival fun and judging of everything from arts and crafts to zucchini.
A fair is a festival of music, food and youth education.
The 167th Jefferson County Fair grandstand stage attraction gets underway on July 12 with Roots & Boots 90s Electric Throwdown featuring Aaron Tippin, Collin Raye and Sammy Kershaw. Walker Hayes with Drake White and the Big Fire follow in the grandstand on July 13.
This year’s theme is “Year of the Carnival” with Mr. Ed’s Magical Midway open each day until 10 p.m.
The theme for the Dane County Fair this year is “Taking Tradition to New Heights.” Stage shows, youth exhibits and special attractions will be found each day at the fair.
The free daily entertainment includes a BMX Pros Trick Team stunt show featuring the extreme bicycle stunt riders, Paul Bunyan Lumberjack Show featuring lumberjack competitors, and the Kiddie Farm where youngsters can get up close with baby animals and learn about agriculture.
The Dodge County Fair features three nights of concerts on an outdoor stage surrounded by area youth exhibits and fabulous fried food. The music festival and concert venue entertain country and rock concert goers.
The Dodge County Fair opens with the Badger State Truck and Tractor Pull on Aug. 14. Sawyer Brown is making a return trip to the fair to bring fans to their feet at 8 p.m. Aug. 14. At 7 p.m. that night, business owners recognize livestock raised by local youth during the annual meat animal sale.
LANCO will highlight the day at the fair on Aug. 16. There are also free stages throughout the grounds like chainsaw artist demonstrations, pig races and Wild World of Animals.
On Saturday, two of the 1980s rock acts get together for one night, Great White and Slaughter.
Sunday’s events at the fair include a four-wheel drive truck pull and two demolition derby heats.
Remember, while all this entertainment is being offered, area youth are competing for the top prize in dairy showmanship, food and preservation, along with flowers and photography. A county fair is the time that 4-H club members are able to display their work from the past year. Take a stroll through a barn and see the accomplishments of area youth. Enjoy a cream puff and other fair food.
All the fairs are reasonably priced. Admission for Jefferson County Fair is $10 for adults, seniors age 62 and older and children under 12 are $5. Children under 5 are admitted free. There are also specials offered almost every day of the fair.
At the Dane County Fair, children under 5 are also free; those 6 to 11 are $3 and 12 and over are $12 for daily admission. Season passes are also available.
For the Dodge County Fair, daily gate admission is $7 before noon; or $10 after noon. Children age 9 and under are free. Season tickets are $27 in advance, or $35 at the gate.
If you want days and nights of fun, you can’t go wrong at the area’s county fairs.
