To the editor,
Mark Hurley is worried about liability and so are we. That’s why we are replacing the old unsafe ramp with a new ramp.
Hurley is the only reason standing in the way of this.
We have told Hurley numerous times we have insurance. After all we are working on our ramp, our property.
Hurley has the name and number of my contractor. Who also has insurance and is bonded.
We, like a homeowner, can do repairs on our property. We have a building permit and every step is inspected and approved by the building inspector.
Hurley, now this is a fun one, never ever offered to pay for anything. But now it’s out there. Face it, we wouldn’t be having this conversation if Hurley offered to build this five months ago.
We need it ADA compliant and to meet or exceed all fire egress codes. I expect it to be done by spring. When it’s complete we will give you our tax information so you can write it off as a donation.
James Stonestreet
Officer of the board VFW Post 6614
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.