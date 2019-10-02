To the editor,
I am writing about the article you had about senior volunteer drivers needed in Marshall. It is a great program.
I was diagnosed with lung cancer in April of this year and that program took me out to Turville Bay Cancer Place three days a week. If not for them, I don’t know what I would have done.
So any seniors that are bored and want something to do, please call this number, 608-441-7896 — Mary Schmelzer.
This is coming from a very grateful senior.
Joanne Brill
Marshall
