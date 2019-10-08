To the editor,
Holy Trinity Lutheran Church invited the community to its 4th Annual Chili Cook Off and Silent Auction on Sunday, Sept 29. The rainy weather didn’t dampen the enthusiasm of those who came to enjoy the cook-off competition, Chef’s special chili by the bowl, other food choices and outstanding homemade desserts. Children went from one fun activity to another.
Holy Trinity appreciates the businesses, local and nearby, that generously donated items to the silent auction. Church members and friends contributed many more interesting and valuable auction items for guests to browse through as they considered where to place their bid. Many people contributed to making this a wonderful community event.
Our gratitude goes to everyone who came and shared in the fun of this family event.
Holy Trinity Lutheran Church
Marshall
