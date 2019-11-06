To the editor,
Yesterday, voters in the Palmyra-Eagle school district voted to dissolve their system. This result is truly tragic.
Marshall and Palmyra-Eagle were in the same conference 40 years ago. At that time, P. E. had a larger school population than Marshall.
This easily could have been our fate. I deeply appreciate Marshall School District residents for the passing of three/all school referendums. You folks cared enough to support our children during some tough times. I am so proud of this place.
While every kid deserves a great school, that school must be local.
Bonnie Clayton
Marshall
